Andrew Gaug
Development

Lenexa Old Town Activity Center project ready to start

Old Town Community Center
A fence surrounds the Lenexa Community Center. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A 10-month project that will merge the Lenexa Community Center and Senior Center into one building is almost ready to begin.

This week, construction equipment arrived at the property at 93rd Street and Pflumm Road for the first phase of the Old Town Activity Center project.

“We’re excited to get the project started, get it underway,” said Ben Clark, project manager. “It’s been in the process for a while, so it’s time to move.”

The project includes demolishing two buildings

One of the first actions of the project will be to demolish the vacant Johnson County MED-ACT Building immediately east of the community center.

This will allow for more space to create the new additions to the south and east sides of the Community Center, and renovate the east and central areas of the building.

This portion of the project is expected to run until September. A grand opening is expected to happen in December.

It will close parts of the Community Center

While construction is going on, both the community center and senior center will remain open.

However, the east side of the community center will close so crews can work on the new senior wing. Parts of the community center to be shut down include the C Room, locker rooms and AB Room.

Following the opening of the new activity center’s senior wing, the senior center will be demolished to make way for the addition of outdoor amenities.

Construction equipment is appearing at the old Johnson County Med-Act building next to the Lenexa Community Center.
Construction equipment is appearing at the old Johnson County Med-Act building next to the Lenexa Community Center. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

The project has been in the works for six years

Talks for the project began to formulate in 2018, when it was made clear both needed improvements for accessibility and efficiency.

The Lenexa City Council decided to combine the 20,000-square-foot community center, which was built in 1981, with the senior center, which was built in the mid-1970s and once operated as Lenexa City Hall.

In 2019, the budget for the project was estimated to be $6.1 million. After enduring setbacks, like the the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as well as adding new features to the project, it almost doubled to a final price tag of $12.2 million.

The revamped Old Town Community Center in Lenexa is expected to serve as the "front yard" to the Old Town neighborhood, offering more outdoor amenities like the ever-popular pickleball courts.
The revamped Old Town Community Center in Lenexa is expected to serve as the “front yard” to the Old Town neighborhood, offering more outdoor amenities like the ever-popular pickleball courts. Image via Lenexa city documents.

It will add a variety of new amenities, including:

  • Façade upgrades
  • More accessible parking spaces
  • More programming/classroom space and adequate storage space
  • No steps — all senior activities on one level
  • New pickleball and shuffleboard courts
  • Large turf lawn
  • Outdoor seating
  • More shade

The project starts next week

Mayor Julie Sayers and Lenexa City Council will break ground on the project in front of the Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

About the author

👋 Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post.

I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio.

I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023.

