A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the January shooting death of a Lawrence teenager in Olathe.

On January 19, Brianna Higgins, 15, was taken to the emergency room at Olathe Medical Center, where police say she died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened in the Clarion Park Apartments near West 127th Street and Mur-Len Road.

At the time, police said they had contacted everyone involved and were not looking for any suspects.

Davon D. Washington, 17, of Kansas City, Missouri, was taken into custody on January 29 and appeared for a detention hearing Monday morning.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with reckless second-degree murder and juvenile possession of a firearm.

District court records show that prosecutors have filed a motion requesting Washington be tried as an adult in this case.

He will remain in juvenile custody until his next court appearance on Monday, Feb. 12.

A GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Brianna’s family described her as a “beautiful bright soul.”

The site raised nearly $10,000 and is no longer accepting donations.