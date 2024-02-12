Lenexa plans to upgrade streetlights on these four streets

Streetlights on four roads in Lenexa will be getting upgrades soon as part of an ongoing lighting replacement program.

Lenexa City Council on Feb. 6 approved a roughly $470,000 bid to replace 44 streetlights on Long Street, Rosehill Road, Gillette Street and 89th Street.

The item was part of the city council’s consent agenda during the meeting, which means it was voted on alongside a series of other procedural items without individual discussion.

Streetlights and poles will be replaced

The project includes new aluminum light poles and energy-efficient LED streetlights, which the city will maintained.

“(The new LED streetlights) will not only provide reduced operating and maintenance costs due to their lower energy consumption and longer life spans,” according to city documents. “(It) will offer a brighter, more uniform light, providing greater visibility at night for drivers and pedestrians.”

The project is expected to start in the spring and wrap up in the fall.

The city’s improvement program and a grant pay for it

The project was awarded to the De Soto-based Sosaya Electrical Construction, who submitted a $470,476 bid.

About $287,000 of the project is funded by the 2024-28 Capital Improvement Program‘s Street Lighting Replacement Project.

About $182,000 is paid for through the Community Development Block Grant funds from

the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The current average cost to replace a streetlight and pole is approximately $7,500, according to Lenexa city documents.

Streetlight replacement is an ongoing project in Lenexa

The city continues to replace the about 2,440 streetlights it purchased from KCP&L in 2009.

Most of the lights purchased are older than 35 years and are either past their usefulness or use different lighting standards than modern streetlights.

Since 2009, the city has replaced more than 400 streetlights with LED lighting.

The project is similar to ones that has been used over the past decade in other Johnson County cities, such as Merriam and Prairie Village.

