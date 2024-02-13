A company known for its “expertly crafted” cakes and pastries is on its way to Johnson County.

Mike Issa, a franchisee of Paris Baguette in Wichita, plans to bring the café to the Johnson County market this year.

Paris Baguette is an international bakery and café chain based in South Korea, though Issa is a franchisee of the company’s North American headquarters in New Jersey.

Paris Baguette will open multiple Johnson County locations

One location has already been nailed down at 95th Street and Nieman Road, near Oak Park Mall — which Issa aims to open later this fall.

He also plans to open two more in Shawnee and Olathe, though exact addresses for those have not yet been determined.

Once they open, each Paris Baguette café will likely operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, Issa said.

“We saw the success that we had and how our customers in Wichita received us,” he said. “We are hoping we can have the same success that we saw in Wichita and can see the same thing in Kansas City.”

Paris Baguette offers pastries and specialty sandwiches

The café is primarily known for its decorated cakes, as well as pastries like croissants and donuts.

For lunch, Paris Baguette also offers items like turkey club sandwiches, caprese baguettes, and grilled chicken salads.

Paris Baguette also features a coffee bar with classic drinks like cappuccinos and mochas, in addition to seasonal beverages like cookie butter lattes.

“People walk in, and when they look at the pastries and cakes and all the colors and different shapes and the fruits on top of it, they’re immediately walking around with a big smile,” Issa said. “People love them.”

Issa aims to open the first Paris Baguette this fall

Issa opened the initial Wichita franchise of Paris Baguette last fall, after a visit to a Paris Baguette location in New York made him want to expand the concept to the Midwest.

Issa is also the franchisee of four IHOP locations in the Kansas City metro, and plans to build a fifth one near the Paris Baguette on 95th Street and Nieman Road.

That IHOP, he said, will also open later this year if building goes as planned.

