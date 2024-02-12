fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Gravity, which replaced Blue Moose in Prairie Village, closes after less than 2 years

Prairie Village Gravity
Signage at the former Gravity space has come down in Prairie Village. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A Johnson County eatery known for its comfort food and spacious patio has closed its doors.

Gravity recently closed for good after roughly a year and a half in Prairie Village.

Gravity served American-style pours and plates

  • Located at 4160 W. 71st St., Gravity served American dishes with Mediterranean influences, and it also offered a lengthy cocktail list.
  • The restaurant was owned by local restaurant group KC Hopps, which also owns local restaurants like Stroud’s and Barley’s Kitchen + Tap.
  • Bethany Ferro, Vice President of Marketing and Technology for KC Hopps, said Gravity’s lease at the Shops of Prairie Village was already coming to an end soon, and the company chose not to renew it.
Prairie Village Gravity
A goodbye letter posted on the door at Gravity in Prairie Village. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Gravity used to be Blue Moose

  • KC Hopps also owns and operates American eatery Blue Moose, which used to occupy the space for roughly two decades.
  • Blue Moose has one remaining Johnson County location in Lenexa.
  • The company shuttered Blue Moose in Prairie Village in 2022, just a couple of months before reopening the space as Gravity.

Something else may be on its way in

  • Both Ferro and signage at the former Gravity space say a new restaurant is already on its way in, with plans to renovate the space soon.
  • First Washington, the owner of the space, has not yet confirmed what that new restaurant will be — and Ferro said on Sunday that she had no further details on that, nor did the city of Prairie Village.
  • “We had 25 great years in this location, and we wish the next operator the same success,” Ferro told the Post via email.

