Mission Vale, a 19-unit townhome project just off Johnson Drive in downtown Mission, is under construction.
Skyline Properties, a property-holding company owned by Scott Koenigsdorf, is building the five-property development near Nall Avenue and 58th Terrace.
Koenigsdorf’s construction company, KOENIG Building +Restoration, is acting as the contractor that is building the project, he told the Post.
Mission Vale is about a year in the making
- Koenigsdorf told the Post that Mission Vale is like the sister project to the downtown Overland Park Oxford Row Townhomes, east of 80th and Metcalf Avenue.
- About two years ago, Koenigsdorf built that development and it’s been full ever since, he said.
- Mission Vale occupies the southeast corner of West 58th Terrace and Nall Avenue, including addresses at 5410, 5402 and 5408 W. 58th Terrace, directly behind Sully’s Pub.
- Koenigsdorf said the project complements downtown Mission because it expands walkability and there are no conflicts with the hours of operation with nearby professional offices.
- “Mission already has so much good walkability,” Koenigsdorf said. “The bus system is right down the street, and you have all the bars and shops and the cafe, it should be really good.”
Construction started in January
- Brian Scott, deputy city administrator, told the Post via email that the Mission Vale project broke ground in January.
- Currently, foundations and underground utilities are the focus, and actual framing is expected to begin around April, Scott said.
- Scott said Mission is always excited about new investments in the community, but Mission Vale in particular “will serve as a nice transition” from the downtown area to the neighborhoods to the north.
- “It fits in well with our vision for the future of downtown Mission offering more residential living that supports the business and vibrancy of Johnson Drive and downtown Mission,” Scott said.
The development is anticipated for 2025 completion
- Mission Vale is expected to be completed by spring 2025, Koenigsdorf said.
- The finished development will feature 19 rentable, two-bed, two-bath units around 1,250 square feet starting at $2,200 a month, he said.
- Each unit features a front porch, a shared lawn and one or two private garages.
- 58Nall, an apartment complex project, is also in the works a block away from Mission Vale off of Nall Avenue and West 58th Street.
- The city of Mission posted on social media aerial views of the project.
