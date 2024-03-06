A new park planned in northern Olathe at the corner of College Boulevard and Woodland Road will no longer be called Pioneer Trails Park, but Pioneer Park.

The shift comes after members of the Olathe City Council worried last month that the name could cause confusion with Olathe Public School’s Pioneer Trail Middle, which is in a separate part of the city. With that in mind, Olathe’s Parks and Recreation Foundation recommended the new name.

The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved the amended name for the new park.

Pioneer Park nods to historic Olathe family’s legacy

Members of the Hoff family have farmed in Olathe since before the Civil War, arriving in the city via the westward trails, according to city documents. They purchased the property in the 1860s, making them some of the city’s original pioneers and making the land one of the oldest family farms in the state.

More recently, some of the original Hoff farm was converted into the Stone Pillar Vineyard and Winery. Descendants of the Hoff family donated the part of the property identified for the park as well as the future Firehouse No. 9 in 2019.

The name Pioneer Park nods to those deep roots the Hoff family has in the community and alludes to their status as some of the city’s original pioneers.

“It’s a great name,” Mayor John Bacon said Tuesday, “still keeps the theme that we wanted and without the confusion.”

In the new park, Olathe will install a large plaque that will tell the story of the Hoff family and their impact on the community.

Olathe is making plans for Pioneer Park

City documents say Pioneer Park will draw on nature to inspire its design, featuring both native trees and prairie flora, like flowers and other plants.

The park will run on solar power, as well, making it carbon neutral, Olathe Parks Superintendent John Brockus said previously.

Plus, Pioneer Park will feature a pond, walking trails, a playground and a shelter.

Next steps for Pioneer Park:

Work to design the park is currently underway.

Physical construction on the future park could start as early as this year, though the exact timeline is unclear.

