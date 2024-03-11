The city of Prairie Village is looking for another Ward 3 councilmember.

Lauren Wolf, who was elected to the Prairie Village City Council representing Ward 3 in 2021, announced her resignation during the city council’s March 4 meeting.

Now, the city is soliciting applications from Ward 3 residents to fill the vacant position through the end of Wolf’s term in 2025.

Wolf is moving outside of the city

In an interview with the Post, Wolf said she and her family have outgrown the Prairie Village starter home she bought 10 years ago.

Wolf said the decision had nothing to do with the role as a councilmember itself — which is something she enjoyed.

“Ultimately, we couldn’t find a house that met our needs in our price range that was going to allow me to stay on council,” Wolf said. “It was a really difficult decision, but at a certain point you have to do what’s best for your family, as well.”

Public service is Wolf’s preferred way to volunteer

Wolf has been involved with the parks and recreation committee for years.

She filed for city council in 2014, withdrawing to support now Mayor Eric Mikkelson, and ran against former councilmember Bonnie Limbird in 2019.

Wolf said when she was in law school, she worked in a city manager’s office in Kentucky. Even back then, Wolf said she knew she liked being a part of local government.

“When I moved here, I knew I wanted to be involved, and that’s really how it got started,” Wolf said. “It sounds cheesy to say, but I like public service. I like being able to serve the community.”

Wolf advises successor to focus on community’s best interests

Wolf said the most rewarding part of being a councilmember is seeing the value given back to residents through various policy decisions, such as walking trail updates.

On the other hand, Wolf said it is challenging when residents are unhappy with a decision, but communicating effectively during those moments is critical.

Wolf said her advice to the next Ward 3 representative is to prioritize good governance, including advising city staff and developing policymaking decisions in the best interest of the community.

“Your job is to govern above all else,” Wolf said. “There are always going to be wins and losses, but focus on what’s best for the community when you’re making decisions.”

I want to fill the vacancy. How do I apply?

Ward 3 residents who want to serve on the city council can apply online here through Friday, March 22.

Following interviews and a selection process, the city council is expected to appoint a candidate later in April or May.

Check the city’s ward map online here to determine whether you live in Ward 3.

