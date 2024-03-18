JCCC Updates: Why study fashion at JCCC?

Like many of us, I imagine you start your day by getting dressed. Our clothing choices affect our everyday lives. We have special clothing for sleeping, exercising, going to work or school, outdoor activities, attending social events, etc., so we are dressed for success in every situation. Clothing choice affects how we are perceived by others, how people treat us in social and professional settings, and even the opportunities available to us. We are all touched by the fashion industry each day.

Fashion is a global industry, a major economic driver in the United States. The United States is one of the world’s largest retail markets and the second largest importer of clothing. However, the fashion industry isn’t just clothing, but footwear, textiles, cosmetics, leather goods, journalism, photography, art, business, distribution, and marketing. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, nearly 300 million people worldwide are employed by different stages of the fashion industry chain. And the industry is growing rapidly across Kansas. In Q3 of 2023, the second fastest growing gross domestic product in Kansas was retail trade.

Prepare for a career in fashion at JCCC

At JCCC, students can earn a visual merchandising certificate, which helps them land specialized and higher-earning positions in retail. The visual merchandising certificate takes 25 course hours to complete, and students finish having mastered presentation of design, color theory, concept visualization, trend forecasting and retail graphics.

Students can also earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in either Fashion Merchandising and Marketing or Apparel Design and Technology.

Fashion Merchandising and Marketing students study brand management, supply chain and manufacturing, data analysis, and best practices for selling in person and online. These students leave JCCC with the skills for visual merchandising, store layout and management.

Apparel Design and Technology students learn how to take a design from concept to creation to production. Throughout the program, students develop a portfolio through illustration, computer-assisted design and pattern making. Each spring, JCCC Apparel Design and Technology students create and display a collection of original designs for the annual JCCC Fashion Show.

JCCC encourages experiential learning and offers students studying fashion travel-for-credit classes and a study abroad opportunity at the University of the Arts in Florence, Italy. Students can earn course credit for attending the New York fashion market or the MAGIC trade show in Las Vegas, and credit can be earned attending other fashion events as well. JCCC fashion students (and interested Johnson County residents) also have access to the College’s historical fashion collection, which features more than 1,600 pieces that date back as far the 1850s.

For students interested in transferring to a 4-year institution, JCCC has accreditation agreements with top ranked fashion schools, including the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.

Off the Cuff: 2024 JCCC Fashion Show

This year, JCCC’s Fashion Merchandising and Design students will host Off the Cuff: JCCC’s 2024 Fashion Show at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024. Students from JCCC’s Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy will host a pre-show reception at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and small bites. A limited number of tickets are still available, and all fashion show proceeds benefit student scholarships. Join JCCC for an evening of fashion, food, and supporting education.

Learn more

For more information on JCCC’s Fashion Merchandising and Design programs, visit JCCC’s website or contact Joy Rhodes, Chair of the Fashion Merchandising and Design program, at 913-469-3381.