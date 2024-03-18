fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

4 new additions this spring highlight changes at Ranch Mart North in Leawood

Ranch Mart Leawood
The Ranch Mart North shopping center at West 95th Street and Mission Road. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A northern Leawood shopping center has experienced a recent uptick in new business.

Ranch Mart North — which operates on the northeast corner of West 95th Street and Mission Road — has signed on several new tenants within the last few months. Others are still on the way later this spring.

(The Ranch Mart South complex, its counterpart, operates across city lines in Overland Park on the southeast corner of 95th Street and Mission Road — though that part of the Ranch Mart complexes has not seen recent additions.)

Here’s what’s new at the Ranch Mart North shopping center, and what is still to come this spring:

Leawood Ranch Mart North
Billie’s Grocery is now open

  • Billie’s Grocery opened at the end of 2023, near Meat Mitch Barbecue.
  • The restaurant offers “nutrient-dense” meals like veggie burgers and curry bowls, in addition to a gluten-free bakery.
  • The Leawood location marked the first Johnson County spot for the Kansas City-based eatery.

Lash and Company is now open

  • The beauty spa opened earlier this year, in a space formerly occupied by the Leawood Branch Post Office.
  • Lash and Company specializes in eyelash treatments — ranging from classic extensions to lifts and tints — but also offers treatments like waxing and permanent makeup.
  • The Leawood location marks the first Johnson County franchise for the company, which is headquartered in Colorado.

Wild Plains will open later this spring

  • The new children’s boutique aims to open its doors at the beginning of April, near O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar.
  • Wild Plains will carry children’s attire from mostly European brands, for several ages — though it will mostly cater to children from newborn to age 10.
  • Owned by visual artist Kristie Pettibone, Wild Plains serves as her first retail venture of her own.

IMAGE Studios will open later this spring

  • The beauty salon will open at the end of March, near Lilliane’s Jewelry.
  • The salon will offer a vast range of services from hair care to facials and massages.
  • At IMAGE Studios, each beautician owns and pays for their own space, as well as setting their own client hours.
  • The company has another Johnson County location in southern Overland Park, and another one is in the works at the Lenexa City Center.

