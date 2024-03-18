fbpx
Subscribe

|

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Libraries

New Merriam Plaza Library branch opens this week — Here’s a sneak peek inside

Share this story:

Merriam Plaza Library
The new Merriam Plaza Library in March 2024. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The newest Johnson County Library branch opens this week.

Merriam Plaza Library, 6120 Slater St., officially opens to the public following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The new branch is replacing the historic Antioch Library nearby, which was the original branch in the Johnson County Library system.

The $13.68 million, 15,000-square-foot Merriam Plaza Library branch features a “front-porch” entrance with seating facing the Merriam Community Center courtyard and an eco-friendly with 7,000 native plantings.

There are also nods to the old Antioch branch, including reading nooks and drywall signed by patrons

Interior and exterior public art pieces, one of which honors a Merriam family who was central to the fight to desegregate schools, also are featured.

County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop told the Post that she hopes longtime community members see the connection to the beloved Antioch Library, which served the county for more than 60 years.

“I really want them to see this as a jewel in their community,” Suellentrop said. “I want the jewel to not only be the library, but also this campus. Co-locating with city services, a community center, only benefits the community at large.”

Here’s a sneak peek inside the Merriam Plaza Library before it opens Wednesday:

The drive-thru at Merriam Plaza Library.
The drive-thru at Merriam Plaza Library. Patrons can pick up holds or drop off returns here. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Merriam Community Center from the library
County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop said an important part of the design of the new library is to connect patrons to the community center, both visually and physically. Above, the Merriam Community Center as seen from the front of the new library. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The help desk at Merriam Plaza Library.
Guests are immediately met with the help desk and a complete view of the library after walking inside. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Webb Family Room at the Merriam Community Center.
The Webb Family Meeting Room is one of three meeting rooms named after people in the library system, Suellentrop said. The room honors Mary and Alfonso Webb, a Merriam couple whose 1949 lawsuit to desegregate South Park School near Merriam helped paved the way for the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Webb family mural
Suellentrop said former county commission chair Ed Eilert told library staff several years ago that the Webb family’s impact on history needed to be highlighted at the new library branch. After discussions and connecting with the Webb family, Suellentrop said the library decided to honor the family through a mural in the meeting room. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Webb family mural
The four-wall mural was designed by local artist Emily Alvarez. Suellentrop said members of the Webb family have already seen — and are approving of — the mural, and will be present during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Adult nooks at Merriam Plaza Library
There are nooks near the adult section of the library, most of which feature desks and chairs in front of windows. Suellentrop said the nooks throughout the new branch mirror those at Antioch Library. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The computer area at Merriam Plaza Library
The computer area near the adult section at Merriam Plaza Library is open to the public. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Study room at Merriam Plaza Library
There are two study rooms at Merriam Plaza Library, each of which can sit up to four people, Suellentrop said. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Aisles at Merriam Plaza Library
The furniture placed throughout the library is intended to fit a variety of abilities and bodies, Suellentrop said. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The kids area at Merriam Plaza Library.
The children’s area at Merriam Plaza Library, like the area at Antioch Library, features an early learning corner. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Kids shelving at Merriam Plaza Library
Shelving height was taken into consideration at the Merriam Plaza Library, as well. The tallest shelves are about 60 inches. Above, shelves for the youngest readers. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Reading nooks at Merriam Plaza Library
There are several nooks near the children’s area at Merriam Plaza Library for kids and families to enjoy. This is also a nod to Antioch Library’s reading nooks, Suellentrop said. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The restrooms at Merriam Plaza Library
Each restroom at Merriam Plaza Library features “Winnie the Pooh” wallpaper and fun colors to make the restroom experience enjoyable, Suellentrop said. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Keep reading: JoCo Library’s original branch is closing. Here’s a look back at its nearly 70-year history.

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Previous article
PHOTOS: People flock to downtown Overland Park for St. Pat’s parade

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO