Merriam Plaza Library, 6120 Slater St., officially opens to the public following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The new branch is replacing the historic Antioch Library nearby, which was the original branch in the Johnson County Library system.
The $13.68 million, 15,000-square-foot Merriam Plaza Library branch features a “front-porch” entrance with seating facing the Merriam Community Center courtyard and an eco-friendly with 7,000 native plantings.
There are also nods to the old Antioch branch, including reading nooks and drywall signed by patrons
Interior and exterior public art pieces, one of which honors a Merriam family who was central to the fight to desegregate schools, also are featured.
County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop told the Post that she hopes longtime community members see the connection to the beloved Antioch Library, which served the county for more than 60 years.
“I really want them to see this as a jewel in their community,” Suellentrop said. “I want the jewel to not only be the library, but also this campus. Co-locating with city services, a community center, only benefits the community at large.”
Here’s a sneak peek inside the Merriam Plaza Library before it opens Wednesday:
👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.