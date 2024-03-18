The newest Johnson County Library branch opens this week.

Merriam Plaza Library, 6120 Slater St., officially opens to the public following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The new branch is replacing the historic Antioch Library nearby, which was the original branch in the Johnson County Library system.

The $13.68 million, 15,000-square-foot Merriam Plaza Library branch features a “front-porch” entrance with seating facing the Merriam Community Center courtyard and an eco-friendly with 7,000 native plantings.

There are also nods to the old Antioch branch, including reading nooks and drywall signed by patrons

Interior and exterior public art pieces, one of which honors a Merriam family who was central to the fight to desegregate schools, also are featured.

County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop told the Post that she hopes longtime community members see the connection to the beloved Antioch Library, which served the county for more than 60 years.

“I really want them to see this as a jewel in their community,” Suellentrop said. “I want the jewel to not only be the library, but also this campus. Co-locating with city services, a community center, only benefits the community at large.”

Here’s a sneak peek inside the Merriam Plaza Library before it opens Wednesday:

