A former hardware store in Overland Park will soon take on new life as a local nonprofit’s newest secondhand thrift store.

Hillcrest Transitional Housing, an organization that supports families experiencing homelessness in the Kansas City area, will open its new Overland Park thrift store on April 15 — with a grand opening event planned for the following Saturday, April 20.

Hillcrest Thrift will operate at 12202 College Blvd.

The store is moving into a space on the northwest corner of the College Square Shopping Center off College Boulevard and Quivira Road.

The 18,500-square-foot space neighbors an FNBO bank branch and Gert’s Grille at the shopping center.

Ace Hardware previously occupied the space, where it operated for nearly five decades before closing last fall.

Once it opens, Hillcrest Thrift will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. (The store will accept donations up until one hour before closing.)

Hillcrest Thrift offers secondhand goods

At Hillcrest Thrift, customers can purchase or donate new and gently used items of all kinds.

The inventory ranges from clothing and toys to antiques and kitchen appliances.

The store is operated by Hillcrest volunteers — and proceeds from the store fund 40% of Hillcrest’s housing programs, according to a release from the nonprofit.

Hillcrest provides a number of other services throughout the greater Kansas City area aimed at alleviating homelessness, including youth transitional housing and 90-day emergency housing for families.

The store used to operate in Lenexa

Hillcrest Thrift originally operated at 7824 Quivira Rd. in Lenexa, and with its new Overland Park location, the shop will gain more space.

The former Lenexa retail space will become the Hillcrest Programs Housing Resource Center, which will serve as a space for Hillcrest to host classes and community outreach programs.

Hillcrest Thrift also operates another retail store in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Want more local business news? 4 new additions this spring highlight changes at Ranch Mart North in Leawood