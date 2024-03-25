The owner of a Kansas City-based Hispanic grocery store will soon expand his company with two new Johnson County markets.

Eddie Musallet, owner of El Mercado Fresco in Kansas City, Missouri, plans to open two grocery stores this year — World Fresh Market in Overland Park and El Mercado Fresco in Olathe.

World Fresh Market will open later this spring

The international grocery store at 10303 Metcalf Ave. will offer groceries from a vast range of cultures, from American to Mediterranean and Hispanic.

Some of those offerings include a large produce section, a fresh Halal meat section, a seafood section, a bakery, and fruit-infused ice cream from El Mercado Fresco’s ice cream company, Frutopia.

The space used to be occupied by a Walmart — which operated there for 20 years before closing in June 2023.

It’s now undergoing renovations, with an anticipated opening for the first week of May.

Once it opens, World Fresh Market will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

El Mercado Fresco in Olathe market will open this summer

El Mercado Fresco will operate out of a long-vacant former supermarket space at 808 Old Highway 56 in Olathe, in the Gibson Shopping Center.

The market will neighbor DH Restaurante Hondureno and La Fiesta Night Club.

El Mercado Fresco will offer a range of Hispanic groceries, from fresh meat and seafood sections to an in-house bakery and a kitchen serving to-go meals.

Musallet said that space will also undergo renovations, with an opening date of roughly four months from now.

El Mercado Fresco will also operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

This is the company’s first Johnson County expansion

El Mercado Fresco primarily operates out of Kansas City, Missouri, with four stores there, and another in Kansas City, Kansas.

Musallet said he’s looking forward to adding more diverse options to the Johnson County grocery scene — particularly with World Fresh Market, which will operate in a part of Overland Park with smaller international grocery markets, but none of this size.

“Overland Park is diverse, and it’s getting more and more, but there’s no international stores of this size here,” he said. “You’re going to have all these international groceries — just so much neat stuff is going to be in here that you don’t see all over the city.”

