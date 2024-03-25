A national entertainment center geared toward “family fun” will soon open its doors in Johnson County.

Pending sufficient staffing, The Rush FunPlex will open this week in the former home of an Incredible Pizza Company location in Shawnee.

Rush FunPlex will operate at 13110 W. 62nd Terrace

The entertainment center occupies a roughly 81,000-square-foot building at the Mill Creek Center just off of Shawnee Mission Parkway, near Blind Box BBQ and Goodcents.

Incredible Pizza occupied that space until July 2022, citing COVID-19 pandemic-related financial challenges at the time of its closure.

Alyssa Dennis, on-site general manager for Rush FunPlex, said the center may start off with “soft opening” reduced hours but will eventually operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Rush FunPlex offers a variety of indoor activities

The Shawnee facility will feature activities like mini golf, bowling, bumper cars and laser tag.

Customers can purchase single or unlimited activity passes to access these activities — except for arcade passes, which are sold separately.

Rush FunPlex will also feature concessions like chicken tenders, French fries, pizza and fountain drinks.

This marks the first Rush FunPlex in Johnson County

The entertainment company has another location in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rush FunPlex also has three more locations in Utah, where the company was founded roughly 15 years ago.

While the plan is for the Shawnee facility to employ roughly 40 people, Dennis said that the facility’s management is still actively working on fully staffing it.

Anyone 16 years old and older can apply.

