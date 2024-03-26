Overland Park Police say a bullet narrowly missed a driver’s head during a road rage shooting on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, police spokesperson Officer John Lacy said officers were called to westbound Interstate 435 near U.S. 69 Highway at about 6 a.m.

The victim told police he was driving westbound in the inside lane of I-435 approaching U.S. 69 when he came up behind a vehicle in the same lane traveling more slowly.

“According to the victim, he moved over one lane and began to pass the vehicle,” Lacy said in his statement. “During the passing, the suspect vehicle swerved into the victim’s vehicle, making contact.”

As the passing driver started to move toward the shoulder after the crash, a driver’s side window on his vehicle shattered.

“A bullet hole was later located in the driver-side headrest,” Lacy said.

The suspect vehicle continued westbound on the Interstate.

The victim could only describe the suspect’s vehicle as a white four-door sedan. There was no description of the driver.

No one was injured during the incident.

It’s the second road rage shooting in Overland Park in as many months.

A 25-year-old Overland Park was charged with attempted murder after investigators say he fired shots at another driver near the intersection of College Boulevard and Nieman Road in late February.

Nobody was injured in that incident either

Police are asking anyone with information about this latest incident to contact them at 913-890-1374 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.