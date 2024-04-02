Here’s what’s in new Shawnee city manager’s contract

On April 29, Paul Kramer will become Shawnee’s new city manager, hoping to bring stability to a position in the city’s government that has experienced some recent turnover and controversy.

During its March 25 meeting, the Shawnee City Council gave unanimous approval for a contract between the city and Kramer, with a 8-0 vote.

Kramer previously worked as a city manager for Leavenworth, Kansas, from 2015 to 2024. He also served as the assistant city manager and executive director of the Leavenworth Housing Authority.

He will take over for former City Manager Doug Gerber, who who was fired in November following a controversy over a sexually explicit video sent to some city staffers.

“City Manager is certainly an important position,” Kramer said during the March 25 meeting. “But whoever occupies the seat is wholly dependent on the strength and dedication of the staff and stakeholders in the community to be successful.”

Here’s what Kramer’s responsibilities and annual starting salary are, per his contract, obtained by the Post through a public records request:

Kramer’s starting salary will be $220,000

This is a $30,000 increase compared to previous city manager Doug Gerber’s starting salary, when he began last March.

Along with his salary, Kramer is also eligible for bonuses based on his performance. Any potential bonuses would have to be authorized annually by the city council.

He will also receive $6,000 a year for city-related transportation. That sum will be paid to him in bi-weekly installments as part of his normal paycheck.

The city will also provide an annual $806 cell phone allowance, which breaks down to $31 per pay period.

He will begin his job with a vacation balance of 80 hours and sick balance of 40 hours.

Kramer and his family plan on moving to Shawnee

Kramer must establish a residency in Shawnee within the first 12 months of his employment, a requirement the city has for all high-ranking non-elected officials.

Addressing the city council when his contract was approved, Kramer — a Johnson County native who graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School —touched upon his excitement about moving back to Shawnee.

“I have a fondness for the people and places of Shawnee and an appreciation for the history and an excitement for what lies ahead,” he said. “I’m happy to have my family be a part of that.”

He must maintain residency in Shawnee during his tenure as city manager.

The city agrees to pay up to $10,000 for relocation expenses, as part of the contract. Kramer has to submit three bids for the city to choose from for relocation assistance.

In the event of a firing, the city will owe Kramer

In the event that the city council terminates Kramer’s contract as city manager, it would have to cover a severance package that includes a lump sum equal to nine months of his annual base salary.

If he requests to have COBRA health insurance, or continuing health coverage for people who have lost their job, the city would also have to pay Kramer up to six months of payments under its employee health care plan.

He would also be compensated for all accrued but unused vacation time and 20% of accrued but unused sick leave.

Instances where Kramer would not be paid severance include violating the city’s code of ethics or other regulations, criminal behavior, use of alcohol or other substances that impairs his ability to do his job or other conduct deemed “unprofessional, fraudulent … or adverse to [the city’s] reputation.”

Kramer takes the oath of office on April 29

City councilmembers say they’re excited for the future after two years of turnover within the city manager’s office.

Before Gerber’s firing, his successor Nolan Sunderman resigned in November 2022, citing his differences with the city council at that time.

“I feel confident that we’ve chosen a well-rounded individual that’s going to help us move forward,” said councilmember Mike Kemmling. “I’m glad that we can move on with business.”

Councilmember Tony Gillette agreed.

“I think he’s gonna shine real well,” he said “I’m very confident him and his family are going to melt into Shawnee and be a tremendous asset.”

Go deeper: Shawnee hires veteran KC area official as new city manager