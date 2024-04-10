This story has been updated to reflect comments from the attorney representing Unleashed as well as social media comments from the shelter’s president.

The building for Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption, a Mission animal shelter, is up for sale.

This latest development comes as the animal shelter and the Kansas Department of Agriculture are in the midst of a legal battle over Unleashed’s license status. After Unleashed failed inspections in 2023 conducted by the state agriculture agency, the two entities are at odds regarding whether the shelter is currently licensed.

The shelter says it is licensed to operate, while the state agriculture agency says it denied extending Unleashed’s license past Oct. 1, 2023.

Jill Hays, a realtor with Keller Williams Kansas City, posted on Facebook about the building for sale at 5918 Broadmoor St. Hays confirmed to the Post on Wednesday that the animal shelter property is for sale.

Court Kennedy, an attorney representing Unleashed, told the Post in an email statement on Wednesday afternoon that the shelter is selling the building due to a lack of revenue that is the result of “permanent damage to Unleashed’s reputation.”

Attorney says Unleashed is unable to afford continuing operations

In his emailed response to questions Wednesday, Kennedy said the shelter has successfully owned and operated out of the building for more than a decade but is now “being forced to sell the building due to a lack of revenue.”

There are currently less than 10 animals in the building and the shelter is working to find those animals homes, Kennedy said.

Kennedy added that Unleashed will continue to operate its shelter “so long as it owns the building” and also plans to seek damages “for the unlawful destruction of a law abiding and successful animal shelter.”

When asked directly if the shelter planned to move to another building or close permanently, Kennedy did not specify.

“This is because of the unlawful conduct detailed in Unleashed’s lawsuit you reported on earlier this week has cause permanent damage to Unleashed’s reputation, business relationships, and donor revenue, resulting in Unleashed no longer being able to afford owning and operating the building,” Kennedy said.

Danielle Reno, the president of Unleashed, released a statement via Facebook comment in the shelter’s private volunteer group page. See her full comment below.

The asking price is $1 million

The nearly 7,000-square-foot building has been on the market since April 8, according to LoopNet, an online commercial property marketplace.

Unleashed’s property is being sold for $145 per square foot, which comes in at $1 million, according to LoopNet.

“This fabulously located free standing building can be found just off of Metcalf and Johnson Drive,” the LoopNet description reads. “Well maintained, recently replaced roof.”

Unleashed’s facility was built in 1951

Johnson County property records show the building at 5918 Broadmoor St. was built in 1951.

The building in 2024 has an appraised value of $498,630, and is owned by Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption, according to property records.

Unleashed took hold of the property in or around 2013, according to Johnson County property records.

