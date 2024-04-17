After several weeks of studying, the capital improvement plan for the next five years in Overland Park is starting to firm up.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted to adopt the capital plan for 2025 through 2029, a step that formally starts off the budget-building process for the next calendar year.

The preliminary plan, valued at $312.3 million, covers some major projects planned in the next five years, including a farmers market refresh, the reconstruction of the Dennis Garrett Administrative Building and a new police training facility.

Read the full CIP, as well as the city’s five-year maintenance and financial plans here.

Here’s a look at some of the major projects planned in the new CIP:

Dennis Garrett Administrative Building reconstruction

Cost: $15.1 million

$15.1 million Location: 11300 W. 91st St.

11300 W. 91st St. Year: 2030

2030 Description: A complete rebuild of the Overland Park public works facility, plus a new new truck wash and vehicle fueling station.

Downtown Overland Park pocket park

Cost: $3.34 million

$3.34 million Year: 2025

2025 Description: Part of an effort to realign 82nd Street, this project will add a new downtown Overland Park pocket park.

College and Metcalf mobility

Cost: $4 million

$4 million Year: 2026

2026 Description: Mobility enhancements at College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue

Marty Neighborhood Park

Cost: $2.8 million

$2.8 million Location: 75th Street and Conser

75th Street and Conser Year: 2025

2025 Description: Replace old Marty Pool with a new park that likely features a water feature of some kind.

77th Street and Metcalf traffic signal

Cost: $9.9 million

$9.9 million Year: 2027

2027 Description: A new traffic signal at 77th Street and Metcalf

Southern Overland Park Quivira Road buildout

Cost: $22.62 million

$22.62 million Location: Between 179th and 187th streets

Between 179th and 187th streets Year: 2025

2025 Description: Extend Quivira Road in southern Overland Park between 179th and 187th streets.

Overland Park Farmers’ Market refresh

Cost: $8 million

$8 million Location: Downtown Overland Park

Downtown Overland Park Year: 2026

2026 Description: Upgrades for the Overland Park Farmers’ Market and iconic Clock Tower Plaza.

College Boulevard bridge replacement

Cost: $10 million

$10 million Location: College Boulevard near Indian Creek Parkway

College Boulevard near Indian Creek Parkway Year: 2025

2025 Description: Completely replace the replace the College Boulevard bridge over Indian Creek near Corporate Woods.

Northern Overland Park Metcalf Avenue improvements

Cost: $14.52 million

$14.52 million Location: Between 91st and 99th streets

Between 91st and 99th streets Year: 2024

2024 Description: Improve Metcalf Avenue between 91st and 99th streets to have curb and gutters and medians. Work will also include storm sewer improvements and burying utility power lines.

175th Street improvements

Cost: $16.46 million

$16.46 million Year: 2028

2028 Description: Upgrades to 175th Street, including a roundabout at the intersection with 179th and improvements up to Switzer.

Kenneth Road Bridge reconstruction

Cost: $1.9 million

$1.9 million Year: 2030

2030 Description: A complete rebuild of the Kenneth Road bridge that crosses Negro Creek.

New police training center

Cost: $19.5 million

$19.5 million Location: W. Jack Sanders Justice Center

W. Jack Sanders Justice Center Year: 2026

2026 Description: A new Overland Park Police Department training facility, including training rooms and an indoor firing range.

Southern Overland Park Pflumm Road improvements

Cost: $14.79 million

$14.79 million Location: Between 175th and 183rd streets

Between 175th and 183rd streets Year: 2029

2029 Description: Rebuild Pflumm Road between 175th and 183rd streets to be a two-lane thoroughfare with curbs, gutters, sidewalks and a roundabout.

Southern Overland Park Switzer Road rebuild

Cost: $25.2 million

$25.2 million Location: Between 167th and 179th streets

Between 167th and 179th streets Year: 2026

2026 Description: Reconstruct Switzer between 167th and 179th streets to be a two-lane thoroughfare road with sidewalks and curbs.

B-B (sister city) Park

Cost: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Location: 159th Street and Quivira Road

159th Street and Quivira Road Year: 2025

2025 Description: A new park to honor Overland Park’s sister city Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.

Southern Overland Park Mission Road upgrades

Cost: $13.88 million

$13.88 million Location: Between 151st and 159th streets

Between 151st and 159th streets Year: 2029

2029 Description: Widening and upgrading Mission Road between 151st and 159th streets.

Next steps:

Overland Park is constantly working on budgets, but the formal process to build the budget for next year is officially underway.

Over the next several months, the city will study those documents, and eventually adopt a budget at the end of the summer or beginning of the fall.

In the meantime, committees are expected to start discussing parts of the budget that fall into their focus areas soon.

