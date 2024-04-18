A new store offering equipment for all kinds of handiwork has arrived in Johnson County.

Direct Tools Factory Outlet, a South Carolina-based company, recently opened its first Johnson County store in Lenexa.

Direct Tools Factory Outlet is at 9580 Quivira Rd.

The store moved into a space at the Orchard Corners shopping center off West 95th Street and Quivira Road.

Religious book and gift shop Family Christian previously occupied the space, before closing in 2017.

Direct Tools operates near the Nail Perfection salon and cosmetics store Beauty Brands, and it’s also across Quivira Road from Oak Park Mall.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The store sells all kinds of tools

Customers can find a vast range of tools for indoor and outdoor work, from larger tools like drills and hedge trimmers to hand tools like screwdrivers and wrenches.

In addition to tools, the store also sells “lifestyle” products like lights, fans, radios and heaters.

Direct Tools also sells cleaning products like vacuums, sprayer and scrubbers.

This is the first Direct Tool Factory Outlet store in JoCo

The Lenexa store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City area.

The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in South Carolina, but has stores in more than 20 states.

Most closely, this includes one in St. Louis, Missouri and another one in Branson.

