A new store offering equipment for all kinds of handiwork has arrived in Johnson County.
Direct Tools Factory Outlet, a South Carolina-based company, recently opened its first Johnson County store in Lenexa.
Direct Tools Factory Outlet is at 9580 Quivira Rd.
- The store moved into a space at the Orchard Corners shopping center off West 95th Street and Quivira Road.
- Religious book and gift shop Family Christian previously occupied the space, before closing in 2017.
- Direct Tools operates near the Nail Perfection salon and cosmetics store Beauty Brands, and it’s also across Quivira Road from Oak Park Mall.
- The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The store sells all kinds of tools
- Customers can find a vast range of tools for indoor and outdoor work, from larger tools like drills and hedge trimmers to hand tools like screwdrivers and wrenches.
- In addition to tools, the store also sells “lifestyle” products like lights, fans, radios and heaters.
- Direct Tools also sells cleaning products like vacuums, sprayer and scrubbers.
This is the first Direct Tool Factory Outlet store in JoCo
- The Lenexa store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City area.
- The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in South Carolina, but has stores in more than 20 states.
- Most closely, this includes one in St. Louis, Missouri and another one in Branson.
