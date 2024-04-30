fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Crime & Courts

Alden Elliott, one of 4 officers killed in North Carolina shootout, began career in JoCo

Share this story:

Former Overland Park Police Officer William
Former Overland Park Police Officer William "Alden" Elliott, who was killed while working as an investigator in the deadly North Carolina shootout on Monday. Photo courtesy of Overland Park Police.

Former Overland Park Police Officer William “Alden” Elliott was killed in North Carolina on Monday.

Elliott, 46, an investigator with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction service, was among four law enforcement officers killed in a shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina that left four other officers injured.

Elliott is survived by his wife and one child.

What happened?

Fellow Investigator Sam Poloche and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Joshua Eyer, as well as Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr., were also shot and killed as they tried to serve a felony warrant Monday afternoon as part of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Four other law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange. The subject of the warrant was killed, as well.

“These officers died as heroes and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our state. We remember them, we honor their service, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and we pray for healing for all affected by this tragic incident,” said Tod Ishee, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, in an online statement.

Overland Park officer
Photo credit Shutterstock.

Elliott started his career in Overland Park

  • Elliott started his law enforcement career with the Overland Park Police Department in August 2008.
  • He served under Chief John Douglass, said Officer John Lacy, the department’s public information officer.
  • Elliott graduated from the Johnson County Police Academy at Johnson County Community College.
  • He did not serve long with the Overland Park Police Department, Lacy said, but he noted that Elliott departed in “good standing” for a job with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Elliott served 14 years in North Carolina law enforcement

Keep reading: Olathe Marine identified as one of 5 killed in military helicopter crash

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
New dining venture by Bennigan’s coming to Overland Park hotel

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO