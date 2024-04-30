Former Overland Park Police Officer William “Alden” Elliott was killed in North Carolina on Monday.

Elliott, 46, an investigator with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction service, was among four law enforcement officers killed in a shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina that left four other officers injured.

Elliott is survived by his wife and one child.

What happened?

Fellow Investigator Sam Poloche and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Joshua Eyer, as well as Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr., were also shot and killed as they tried to serve a felony warrant Monday afternoon as part of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Four other law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange. The subject of the warrant was killed, as well.

“These officers died as heroes and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our state. We remember them, we honor their service, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and we pray for healing for all affected by this tragic incident,” said Tod Ishee, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, in an online statement.

Elliott started his career in Overland Park

Elliott started his law enforcement career with the Overland Park Police Department in August 2008.

He served under Chief John Douglass, said Officer John Lacy, the department’s public information officer.

Elliott graduated from the Johnson County Police Academy at Johnson County Community College.

He did not serve long with the Overland Park Police Department, Lacy said, but he noted that Elliott departed in “good standing” for a job with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Elliott served 14 years in North Carolina law enforcement

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page dedicated to Elliott, his service with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction lasted 14 years.

Elliott started as a probation and parole officer in North Carolina, according to Ishee’s statement.

He joined the Special Operations and Intelligence unit in 2016.

