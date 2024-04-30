A new dining experience is on its way to Johnson County, making a new home in an Overland Park hotel.

KC Craft & Co., a new eatery serving American cuisine, will open this summer — operating out of the Holiday Inn and Suites in Overland Park.

The concept comes as a collaborative effort between Kinseth Hospitality Companies (the Iowa-based owners of the hotel) and fast-casual brand Bennigan’s on the Fly.

KC Craft & Co. will operate off of West 87th Street and Reeder Street.

The restaurant will offer both dine-in and takeout services, according to a release from Kinseth Hospitality Companies.

Once it opens, the restaurant will operate from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, said Holiday Inn and Suites General Manager Heather Shull.

KC Craft & Co. will offer American cuisine and craft cocktails

The restaurant’s menu will feature “American-style” items like sandwiches, soups and salads.

KC Craft & Co will also offer craft cocktails, along with wine and local craft beer lists.

The menu also 14 trademarked Bennigan’s on the Fly items — some of which include the restaurant’s “world famous” Monte Cristo sandwich, the “Turkey O’Toole” sandwich, and Hogan’s egg rolls made with pineapple sauce.

The Overland Park space is the first for the new concept

Owned by Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands, Bennigan’s On the Fly serves as a restaurant geared toward “non-traditional venues” like hotels and delivery-only “ghost” kitchens.

Kinseth Hospitality Companies and Legendary Restaurant Brands also plan to open a second “craft” concept, 54 Craft & Co, in Wichita later this year.

Bennigan’s previously operated a Kansas City, Missouri, location, but that location shuttered in 2002.

“We’re just excited to have a new concept that we’re bringing on board,” Shull said. “I’m just so excited to be able to offer our guests a place to gather.”

