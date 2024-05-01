A former auction house near downtown Olathe could get new life as a substance abuse recovery service center.

New Creation, Inc., which already operates some services in the area, acquired the old Gold River Auction building at 504 E. Kansas City Rd. last year.

The Olathe Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the rezoning and the preliminary site development plan required for New Creation to use the space as it intends. Commissioners Chip Corcoran and Tony Bergida were absent from the meeting.

New Creation offers substance abuse recovery services

New Creation is a nonprofit organization that focuses on offering support for people in substance abuse recovery.

The former auction house would serve as a meeting location for the nonprofit, according to city documents.

It would also host some services, such as counseling, meals and training opportunities for “individuals recovering from substance abuse disorders.”

This type of operation, which city codes consider to be social service in nature, requires a rezoning from the property’s industrial classification to the community center designation.

Emily Carrillo, a senior planner for the city, said Monday that the application is a bit retroactive because New Creation has started using the space already.

New Creation wants to renovate the old building

The old Gold River Auction building was constructed in 1966.

New Creation intends to update the 3,200-square-foot structure, including the removal of existing bars on the windows, new signs and a replacement awning for the doors on the east side of the building.

Additionally, New Creation plans to improve the site by replacing some of the gravel with sod, Carrillo said, as well as add some new landscaping.

Next steps:

The rezoning and site development plan go to the Olathe City Council next.

The New Creation application is scheduled for the May 21 city council meeting.

Later, if approved, Olathe will require a final site development plan for the project.

