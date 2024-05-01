An international market that primarily has ties to Missouri will soon open its doors in Johnson County.
World Fresh Market will officially open its doors on May 8, in a former Walmart space in Overland Park.
That market serves as a new concept by owner Eddie Musallet, who owns Kansas City-based Hispanic grocery store El Mercado Fresco.
World Fresh Market will operate at 10303 Metcalf Ave.
- The market moved into a space at the Metcalf 103 shopping center, near Scooter’s Coffee and the Blessings Abound thrift store.
- Walmart operated out of that space for 20 years before it shuttered in June 2023.
- Once it opens, World Fresh Market will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.
World Fresh Market will offer groceries from several cultures
- The grocery store will carry Hispanic groceries like El Mercado Fresco does, but it will also carry groceries from a vast range of other cultures.
- The store’s inventory will include a fresh halal meat section, a large produce section, a seafood section and a bakery.
- World Fresh Market will also offer fruit-infused ice cream from Frutopia, the ice cream company featured at El Mercado Fresco stores.
Owners are opening a second JoCo market
- Musallet also has another El Mercado Fresco in the works in Olathe, which will operate out of a long-vacant supermarket space in the Gibson Shopping Center.
- That store will serve as the first El Mercado Fresco market in Johnson County, near DH Restaurante Hondureno and La Fiesta Night Club.
- El Mercado Fresco is slated for a summer opening, pending renovations to the space.
