An international market that primarily has ties to Missouri will soon open its doors in Johnson County.

World Fresh Market will officially open its doors on May 8, in a former Walmart space in Overland Park.

That market serves as a new concept by owner Eddie Musallet, who owns Kansas City-based Hispanic grocery store El Mercado Fresco.

World Fresh Market will operate at 10303 Metcalf Ave.

The market moved into a space at the Metcalf 103 shopping center, near Scooter’s Coffee and the Blessings Abound thrift store.

Walmart operated out of that space for 20 years before it shuttered in June 2023.

Once it opens, World Fresh Market will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

World Fresh Market will offer groceries from several cultures

The grocery store will carry Hispanic groceries like El Mercado Fresco does, but it will also carry groceries from a vast range of other cultures.

The store’s inventory will include a fresh halal meat section, a large produce section, a seafood section and a bakery.

World Fresh Market will also offer fruit-infused ice cream from Frutopia, the ice cream company featured at El Mercado Fresco stores.

Owners are opening a second JoCo market

Musallet also has another El Mercado Fresco in the works in Olathe, which will operate out of a long-vacant supermarket space in the Gibson Shopping Center.

That store will serve as the first El Mercado Fresco market in Johnson County, near DH Restaurante Hondureno and La Fiesta Night Club.

El Mercado Fresco is slated for a summer opening, pending renovations to the space.

