It’s officially May, and Cinco de Mayo is coming up this Sunday.

That means that when it comes to a celebratory meal or get-together, you may be on the lookout for some good tacos. Luckily, going into the weekend, Post readers have you covered.

For this latest installment of the Post’s “5 to Try,” we asked readers to help us update our list of Johnson County’s best tacos. They chimed in with some recurring locally-owned favorites, as well as some new additions to the list.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate this Cinco de Mayo or just want a good spot to hit up on Taco Tuesday (or any day of the week), here are the best places to get tacos, according to our readers.

Tiki Taco (Overland Park)

Still a fairly new addition to downtown Overland Park, Tiki Taco has already established itself as a Post reader favorite.

Garnering the most votes this week, Tiki Taco started out in Kansas City, Missouri, and opened its first Johnson County location in February.

The fast-casual restaurant offers a range of tacos, from Korean beef and Thai fried chicken to jackfruit and mushroom tacos.

Beyond tacos, Tiki Taco also offers items like nachos, rice bowls and loaded “tiki” fries.

Tiki Taco operates at 7514 W. 80th St. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Los Gallitos (Mission)

The now-closed Salsa Grill Cantina in Mission was a former favorite among readers for tacos — but luckily, patrons of that restaurant apparently don’t have to go far to find good tacos again.

Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill opened in December in the former Salsa Grill space. Since then, it has already become another favorite for Post readers.

The menu at Los Gallitos features several types of tacos, which customers can top with jalapeño cheese dip or chile con queso. Some of the available options for tacos include carne asada, “seafaring” shrimp, grilled mahi and queso birria.

Los Gallitos operates at 6508 Martway St. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Taqueria La Nueva (Overland Park)

Taqueria La Nueva opened in Overland Park three years ago, and since then, it has gained a loyal following.

Taqueria La Nueva got its start as a food truck in Olathe in 2019. Then, owners Julia and Juan Lozano opened the taqueria’s first brick-and-mortar location in 2021.

The restaurant serves a wide range of tacos, from al pastor (marinated pork) and chorizo to chicken and beef. In addition to tacos, the menu also includes items like burritos, chips and salsa, and meat platters.

Taqueria La Nueva operates at 12561 Antioch Rd. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Taco Naco KC (Overland Park)

Boasting tacos “with a chef’s flare,” Taco Naco has been a local favorite since it opened in 2021.

Before Taco Naco was a storefront, it gained popularity as a local catering company. Owners also previously ran a seasonal taco stand at the Overland Park Farmers Market.

The restaurant’s menu features classic flavors like brisket barbacoa and Baja shrimp, in addition to breakfast tacos and vegan options — like the potato pipian and mushroom mole tacos.

“The best tacos in Johnson County can be found at Taco Naco,” said Post reader Kelly Coleman. “Vegetarian, pork, beef, they are all terrific!”

Taco Naco operates at 8220 Metcalf Ave. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria (Lenexa)

Last but certainly not least, Kansas City-based Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria has made a name for itself after expanding into Johnson County.

The taqueria got its original start in Kansas City’s Westport area, but opened its Lenexa location 2018 — in the former home of Panzon’s Mexican Restaurant.

Rudy’s is known for its crispy street tacos, which come with diced onion, cilantro, a meat of choice and a side of chile verde salsa.

Rudy’s also serves up other dishes like enchiladas, huevos con chorizo and sizzling fajitas.

“Rudy’s has the best puffy/deep fried tacos in the city,” said Post reader Joan Anderson. “Very tasty, and not greasy. YUM!”

Rudy’s operates at 8701 Lackman Rd. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.