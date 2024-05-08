The Lenexa Public Market is now officially home to a new eatery serving “Mexican authentic flavors.”

Chilakillers, a Mexican eatery that got its start as a food truck, opened this week in a renovated space at the market.

Chilakillers operates at 8750 Penrose Lane

The restaurant serves as an anchor at the market, in the middle of Lenexa City Center off West 87th Street and Penrose Lane.

Chilakillers serves as the market’s only Mexican eatery and follows Cardboard Corner Cafe as a recent addition to the market.

The restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Chilakillers serves classic Mexican dishes

Chilakillers is primarily known for its chilaquiles — the namesake of the restaurant — a dish typically served with meat, melted cheese and salsa on top of crispy tortilla chips.

In addition to chilaquiles, the restaurant offers other dishes like tamales, nachos, quesadillas and flautas.

The menu also features Mexican desserts like arroz con leche (a rice pudding dessert) and tres leches cake.

This marks Chilakillers’ first brick-and-mortar restaurant

Owner and chef Fernando Borrego launched Chilakillers as a food truck two years ago.

Since its opening in 2022, the food truck has gained a following by making appearances at local events — including concerts at the Lenexa Public Market.

“We feature a variety of delicious offerings with our signature items being tortas, tacos and our popular chilaquiles,” Borrego said in a release. “We are excited to have a bigger space to create new dishes and offer specials, showcasing the culinary creativity and expertise that sets us apart. Our menu is crafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring that every bite is a flavorful delight.”

