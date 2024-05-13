JCCC Updates: It’s Commencement Week at JCCC!

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

Johnson County Community College will recognize the 3,144 graduates from the 2023-2024 academic year with Commencement ceremonies on May 17, 2024. This year’s graduating class is 10% larger than the class that graduated in 2022-2023.

Commencement details

JCCC holds two Commencement ceremonies.

Candidates for certificates and Associate of Applied Science degrees will be recognized at 4 p.m.

Candidates for Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Fine Arts and Associate of General Studies degrees will be recognized at 7:30 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be held in the GYM building on JCCC’s main campus

The ceremonies will also be live-streamed on JCCC’s cable channel and video.jccc.edu

Plan for the ceremony to last approximately an hour and a half

Facts about JCCC’s 2023-2024 graduates

JCCC will award 2,293 graduates with associate degrees, and 1,493 graduates with industry-standard certificates and licenses – a 14.7% increase in the number of awards from the 2022-2023 academic year. 641 graduates earned more than one degree or certificate.

The graduating class also includes:

78 veteran and military-connected student graduates

veteran and military-connected student graduates 915 JCCC-educated healthcare professionals entering the workforce

JCCC-educated healthcare professionals entering the workforce 47 JCCC-educated law enforcement officers and 47 JCCC-trained firefighters entering the workforce

JCCC-educated law enforcement officers and JCCC-trained firefighters entering the workforce Student representation from 19 states

states 152 immigrant and international student graduates

Preparing our students for lifelong success

JCCC continues to transform lives and strengthen communities by providing high-quality education at affordable tuition rates, starting at just $101 per credit hour for Johnson County residents next Fall. In 2024, over $3.3 million was provided to students in JCCC institutional scholarships.

A 2024 American Education Initiative report shows the average individual with federal student loan debt owes $37K (not including private student loan debt). Students who take out loans report delaying at least one major life event because of their student loan payments. A Gallup poll from last month found that 71% of student loan borrowers say they have delayed things like buying a home or a car, moving out of their parents’ home, starting a business, or having children. In the 2023 academic year, 80% of JCCC students who completed degrees or certificates graduated with no student loan debt. While 2024 data is not yet available, JCCC anticipates the majority of graduates will start their next chapter without the stress of student loan debt.

Congratulations to our graduates. We are proud you chose JCCC to help guide you through your academic journey and prepare you for lifelong success. Once a Cavalier, always a Cavalier!

Do you have a JCCC graduate in your life? Attending Commencement this Friday? Visit JCCC’s Commencement webpage for FAQs, ways to celebrate your grad, and more!