Phase two of Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter development is in the works.

The site plan for the second phase, which features largely cosmetic upgrades to the buildings at the southwest corner of 83rd Street and Mission Road, was approved by the Prairie Village Planning Commission last week in a 4-1 vote.

Commissioner Melissa Brown cast the dissenting vote. Commissioner Jeffrey Valentino and Chair Greg Wolf were absent.

This is the second phase of Corinth Quarter

The first phase of Corinth Quarter, owned by Maryland-based First Washington Realty, resulted in the strip of buildings that house Meddys, Body20 and the re-located Sopra Salon and Spa.

These businesses are to the west of the Tide Cleaners and Panera Bread.

The first phase of Corinth Quarter was completed in 2021, with the property being fully leased as of May 2023 with Circadian Intimates.

Facade updates, parking are the main changes

The approved site plan modernizes the exteriors of the building, using materials such as wood and metal to complement the first phase of the shopping center redevelopment.

One drive-under canopy on the west side of the building, the drive-thru for Tide Cleaners that is closest to the new businesses, is remaining.

The second drive-under canopy, closer to Mission Road, is being removed, and the facade refaced.

An island in the middle of the parking lot facing 83rd Street will be replaced with 17 additional parking spaces.

The plan also includes new crosswalks in the parking lot to improve pedestrian access to the building.

Commissioners wary of white, “clunky” exterior

Planning commissioners were wary of the plan to paint the brick white, especially as it gets closer to the ground. Some suggested pivoting from the design to instead use different materials or colors lower to the ground.

Commissioner Melissa Brown, who voted against the site plan, said she finds the design “clunky” and out of step with the character of the city.

