A California-headquartered Chinese fast food chain has officially expanded its Johnson County presence.

Panda Express officially marked the opening of its new southern Overland Park location with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday.

Panda Express operates at 15890 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant operates out of a newly-built space just off West 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The 2,600-square-foot space sits on a site previously intended for a McDonald’s location, according to city documents.

Panda Express neighbors Walmart off West 159th Street, and it also operates just east of U.S. Highway 69 and the growing Bluhawk shopping center.

Panda Express serves fast-casual American Chinese cuisine

The Panda Express menu features bowls and plates that customers can add various entrees and sides of rice, noodles or veggies to.

Entree options include items like orange chicken, firecracker shrimp, broccoli beef and mushroom chicken.

Panda Express also offers appetizers like chicken egg rolls, veggie spring rolls and cream cheese rangoons.

This marks the ninth Panda Express in JoCo

The 159th Street location also serves as the fourth Panda Express in Overland Park.

In addition to Overland Park, the California-headquartered chain also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Prairie Village, Olathe and Shawnee.

Across the state line, Panda Express also operates four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

