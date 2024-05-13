A California-headquartered Chinese fast food chain has officially expanded its Johnson County presence.
Panda Express officially marked the opening of its new southern Overland Park location with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday.
Panda Express operates at 15890 Metcalf Ave.
- The restaurant operates out of a newly-built space just off West 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
- The 2,600-square-foot space sits on a site previously intended for a McDonald’s location, according to city documents.
- Panda Express neighbors Walmart off West 159th Street, and it also operates just east of U.S. Highway 69 and the growing Bluhawk shopping center.
Panda Express serves fast-casual American Chinese cuisine
- The Panda Express menu features bowls and plates that customers can add various entrees and sides of rice, noodles or veggies to.
- Entree options include items like orange chicken, firecracker shrimp, broccoli beef and mushroom chicken.
- Panda Express also offers appetizers like chicken egg rolls, veggie spring rolls and cream cheese rangoons.
This marks the ninth Panda Express in JoCo
- The 159th Street location also serves as the fourth Panda Express in Overland Park.
- In addition to Overland Park, the California-headquartered chain also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Prairie Village, Olathe and Shawnee.
- Across the state line, Panda Express also operates four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.
