fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Panda Express opens newest JoCo restaurant in southern Overland Park

Share this story:

Overland Park Panda Express
Photo via Panda Express Facebook page.

A California-headquartered Chinese fast food chain has officially expanded its Johnson County presence.

Panda Express officially marked the opening of its new southern Overland Park location with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday.

Panda Express operates at 15890 Metcalf Ave.

  • The restaurant operates out of a newly-built space just off West 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
  • The 2,600-square-foot space sits on a site previously intended for a McDonald’s location, according to city documents.
  • Panda Express neighbors Walmart off West 159th Street, and it also operates just east of U.S. Highway 69 and the growing Bluhawk shopping center.
Overland Park Panda Express
Photo via Panda Express Facebook page.

Panda Express serves fast-casual American Chinese cuisine

  • The Panda Express menu features bowls and plates that customers can add various entrees and sides of rice, noodles or veggies to.
  • Entree options include items like orange chicken, firecracker shrimp, broccoli beef and mushroom chicken.
  • Panda Express also offers appetizers like chicken egg rolls, veggie spring rolls and cream cheese rangoons.

This marks the ninth Panda Express in JoCo

  • The 159th Street location also serves as the fourth Panda Express in Overland Park.
  • In addition to Overland Park, the California-headquartered chain also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Prairie Village, Olathe and Shawnee.
  • Across the state line, Panda Express also operates four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more food and drink news? KCMO café Grand Coffee Company opening new Shawnee shop

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Corinth Quarter’s phase two facelift receives Prairie Village’s OK
Next article
Olathe unveils new-look police HQ after $28M renovation and expansion

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO