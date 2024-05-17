The much-discussed $2 billion Brookridge redevelopment project in Overland Park near Interstate 435 and Antioch Road continues to be behind schedule.

On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 6-0 to recommend approval of an amendment to the project’s redevelopment agreement that allows for extensions on some previously-set deadlines.

Assistant City Manager Jack Messer said “Brookridge has been a project journey,” and rehashed the decade-long effort to redevelop the site.

He said this most recent round of extensions is due to “economic conditions” and “construction conditions” but did not elaborate.

City staff’s report does suggest that the developer has encountered some “current financial conditions” that are causing “difficulty” and “have prevented commencement of work.”

Todd LaSala, the city’s outside legal counsel for economic development, said the amendment adds two more years to some of the project’s deadlines, both when it comes to required improvements and the actual construction of some buildings.

Brookridge broke ground last year

After several years of neighborhood opposition, Curtin Property officially broke ground on the 200-acre, $2 billion Brookridge Golf and Fitness redevelopment at the end of August 2023.

At that time, the developer renamed the project from Brookridge to Meridian.

During an event marking the occasion, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog, Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly and other leaders celebrated the effort.

Kelly called it “one of the greatest and most ambitious mixed-use developments in Kansas history.”

Also last year, developer-funded and KDOT-backed improvements to 103rd and Antioch — part of the city’s terms for the development — began. To this date, no vertical construction has begun, though some site work has happened to prepare for the first phase.

First major construction deadline now 2029

The deadline extensions discussed by the committee this week would give the developer until mid-2026 to start some of the required improvements — both to public and internal streets — and until late-2028 to complete them.

It also pushes back the completion deadline of the first 100,000 square feet of office space to 2029, as well as an additional 200,000 square feet of office to 2031.

The completion of 70,000 square feet of retail has also been delayed to 2029.

Finally, by 2035, the developer has to have completed a total of 500,000 square feet of combined office space.

Last year, the city council did give a two-year extension on some of the incentive deadlines, as well.

Next steps:

The amendment to the Brookridge Redevelopment Agreement extending the construction deadlines now goes to the Overland Park City Council for further consideration.

If an amendment could not be agreed to, then the developer would be held to the old timelines and potentially forfeit portions of the incentive funds.

The full scope of the work planned over the larger Brookridge project is anticipated to occur in phases and take years to complete.

