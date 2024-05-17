Obituaries May 17, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from May 10-16 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Below is a list of local obituaries from May 10 to 16, 2024. Mark Gilday Anna “Angie” Deberry Betty Beem Cline Ralph Christopher Long Jo Ann Myers Betty Jo Davis Roger A.C. Allenbrand Diane Mullikin Henry Joseph Tomasic Keith B. FitzGerald Jeremy Matthew O’Kane David Lee Rutherford Gerald Robert Vossen Donald E Buffon About the author Obituaries Previous articleMonths after breaking ground, Brookridge project in OP falling behind schedule Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Months after breaking ground, Brookridge project in OP falling behind schedule Merriam’s Flags 4 Freedom display will no longer include ‘thin blue line’ flags Mochinut, serving Japanese-inspired sweets, opening in Overland Park Overland Park considers setting up property tax rebate pilot for 2025 More than a dozen Johnson County students awarded National Merit scholarships