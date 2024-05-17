fbpx
Subscribe

|

Obituaries
Obituaries
Obituaries

Local obituaries from May 10-16

Share this story:

Below is a list of local obituaries from May 10 to 16, 2024.

Mark Gilday

Anna “Angie” Deberry

Betty Beem Cline

Ralph Christopher Long

Jo Ann Myers

Betty Jo Davis

Roger A.C. Allenbrand

Diane Mullikin

Henry Joseph Tomasic

Keith B. FitzGerald

Jeremy Matthew O’Kane

David Lee Rutherford

Gerald Robert Vossen

Donald E Buffon

About the author

Obituaries
Obituaries
Previous article
Months after breaking ground, Brookridge project in OP falling behind schedule

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO