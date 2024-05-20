Some familiar buildings in downtown Merriam are on the verge of demolition.

After the city recently purchased four buildings downtown, the Merriam City Council last week unanimously approved authorization to tear down the buildings along Merriam Drive and Kessler Lane in preparation for “likely” future development.

The city has been unclear about the specifics, but the properties were purchased and are being demolished in the anticipation of the following, according to city documents:

Future development of the former Irene B. French Community Center (now called 5701 Merriam Drive)

Changes to the northeastern city entrance at the Merriam Drive and Antioch Road intersection

The city recently purchased 4 properties

Over the past several months, the city has purchased the buildings at 5005, 5015 and 5017 Merriam Drive, as well as 5713 Kessler Lane.

The property at 5713 Kessler Lane is adjacent to the 5701 Merriam Drive property, which is currently green space.

The three other recently purchased properties include the former Marv’s Barbershop at 5015 Merriam Drive, the former Ryukyu Martial Arts at 5005 Merriam Drive and a black house next door to Ryukyu at 5017 Merriam Drive.

Future developments yet to be determined

City documents state that future developments include intersection improvements at Merriam Drive and Antioch Road, or a gateway to downtown, and future development of the 5701 property.

Public Works Director Celia Kumke told the city council last week that the city is likely to spend more money on maintaining the buildings opposed to demolishing the buildings.

Kumke said future redevelopment in the areas surrounding the properties is likely, and will require demolition of the buildings.

Months ago, City Administrator Chris Engel told the city council that purchasing the 5713 Kessler Lane property would ensure that the city has a hand in future development of its downtown area.

“Staff is highly recommending that we acquire this purchase so that, again, we can make sure we can guide the future development downtown or this property,” Engel told the city council in November.

Demolition will cost approximately $75K total

Kumke told the city council last week that the city is estimating the entire project to cost about $75,000.

There is asbestos in one of the buildings, Kumke said, and the cost to remove it was approved under the city administrator’s authority at approximately $15,000.

Kumke said city staff will bring back a contract for demolition for the city council’s approval at a later date.

