Welcome to AdventHealth Cancer Institute

By David Marks

On Monday, May 13, 2024, the new AdventHealth Cancer Institute opened its doors. Dedicated to finding new ways to overcome cancer and offering a higher level of support for cancer patients, the new Cancer Institute is providing expert, compassionate care that’s close to home. Now, Kansas City-area cancer patients and their loved ones can count on personalized, innovative and comprehensive care — from prevention, to diagnosis, to treatment and follow up appointments.

“As cancer patient care providers, we are so excited about the new Cancer Institute because

it was designed specifically for the patient. The focus was on improving the experience by making everything close and easy to access. All aspects of the patient’s care will be in one building with convenient parking,” said Brenda Shoup, MD, Oncologist.

The new 71,000 square-foot, three-story building offers all cancer care services, including physician clinics, CT and PET scans, infusion, radiation and laboratory — all just a few steps from each other.

Additional patient-focused services including financial navigation, nutritional counseling, lymphedema therapy, genetic counseling, massage, physical therapy and social work will be available.

The AdventHealth Cancer Institute’s new cancer-fighting technology Is the first of its kind in Kansas City

A major feature of the $76.5 million facility is the addition of the area’s first and only MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy system. It’s called the Elekta Unity MRI Linear Accelerator (LINAC), and it represents the very latest in cancer-fighting technology. This advanced therapy will be offered later this year and addresses an unmet need in cancer therapy, allowing doctors to target cancer more effectively as the tumor’s size, shape and location change throughout treatment.

“MRI-Guided Radiation provides real-time localization of the radiation treatment to decrease exposure to surrounding tissues, decrease toxicity and sometimes shorten treatment times,” said Dr. Shoup.

Now offering a world-class Diagnostic Breast Center

Patients who need care for breast cancer now have access to a newly upgraded and expanded diagnostic breast center offering quicker diagnostic mammography with more efficient time for biopsy, diagnosis and treatment planning.

“Some of the other key features of the Cancer Institute are clinic space that fosters multi-specialty collaboration, which is key to quality cancer treatment, along with an expanded pharmacy space to allow for clinical trials,” said Dr. Shoup.

Overall, patients are finding the facility has been designed to ensure the entire care process

is as simple and convenient as possible. For example, the new high-dose rate suite will prevent the need for multiple trips to the operating room for radiation implants and the on-site laboratory will provide significantly reduced turnaround times for lab results allowing treatment to begin sooner.

“The Cancer Institute will enhance treatment for cancer patients by providing on-site lymphedema therapy, physical therapy specifically geared toward cancer patients, dietitian services and social work support. There is also the possibility of some integrative treatments in the future,” said Dr. Shoup.

Drawing upon the healing power of nature

Recent studies reveal the powerful role nature can play to help fight chronic diseases, relieve stress and depression, promote faster healing, stronger immune systems and more. The beauty and peaceful serenity of nature has been thoughtfully and purposefully integrated throughout the new facility, inside and out, with window-facing infusion bays and natural light.

“There is even outdoor space for infusion patients and their families to enjoy when weather permits,” said Dr. Shoup.

The all-new AdventHealth Cancer Institute is now open on the AdventHealth Shawnee Mission campus. To learn more, visit CancerCareKC.com.