The city of Westwood is 75 years old as of June 7.

To celebrate nearly a century of incorporation, the city is parading down Belinder Avenue on June 8, culminating in a cookout and live music at Joe D. Dennis Park and 5050 Rainbow Blvd. (This area has been a site of controversy for the city due to an approved development project, but city officials say they’ve heard no feedback about the celebration culminating here.)

Here’s what you need to know ahead of time.

‘A really special, unique place to live’

Councilmember Holly Wimer, who was part of the committee that planned the parade, told the Post that she hopes the celebration will bring residents together for an enjoyable time.

She said she’s enjoyed seeing residents on the committee, who have lived in Westwood for anywhere from a few years to 50 years, helping plan the celebration.

Wimer said she thinks community events like the parade planned for June 8 is one reason why people love living in Westwood.

“We love our community here in Westwood,” Wimer said. “It’s a really special, unique place to live, so I think celebrating the fact that, like, the culture in Westwood has been so special and unique for so many years is just something worth celebrating.”

Belinder Avenue will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m.

The corridor will close beginning at 2 p.m. at the starting point, Velvet Creme, 4710 Belinder Ave.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. and continue south on Belinder Avenue between 47th and 50th streets.

A cookout, live music, a foam party and more will take place at Joe D. Dennis Park and the open areas nearby, at 5000 and 5050 Rainbow Blvd.

Wimer said that some parade participants include local businesses like ULAH and Lulu’s Noodle Shop, as well as residents.

There are some special, surprise guests in the parade that Woodside Club is sponsoring, as well, she said.

There are other ways the city is celebrating, too

Former mayor Karen Johnson is working on a rewrite of the city’s history book from the city’s 50th anniversary, Wimer said.

Wimer said residents who live in homes built during or before 1949 can showcase this with a “Westwood Historical Home” yard sign, designed by a resident.

Signs can be picked up at Westwood City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, at no charge.

The Westwood Women’s Club has also been revitalizing some of the gardens in the rights-of-way along Belinder Avenue, in part for the 75th anniversary celebration, Wimer said.

Keep reading community events news: PHOTOS: Children enjoy bubbles, balloons and more at Turkey Creek Festival