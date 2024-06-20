The Johnson County Post is set to host four live public forums over the next month that feature candidates vying for primaries for local countywide offices.

These forums will be held before the time that advance voting begins in Johnson County in the lead up to the Aug. 6 primary. Winners of these races will go on to compete in the Nov. 5 general election.

The aim is to allow Johnson County citizens a chance to hear what candidates have to say about the issues that matter in their communities (as suggested to the Post by our readers) and to become informed about their choices before casting their ballots.

Post Editor Kyle Palmer will moderate all of these forums, which will be free and open to the public.

For a full breakdown of candidates who have filed to run for local offices for November’s general election, see the Post’s election guide here.

Here are more details about each of the Post’s four upcoming primary forums in July — including when, where and how you can attend in person or watch online.

Johnson County Sheriff (Republican)

When: Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. Where: Central Resource Library (Carmack Community Room), 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park

Central Resource Library (Carmack Community Room), 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park Candidates: Doug Bedford, Calvin Hayden (incumbent)

Doug Bedford, Calvin Hayden (incumbent) Visit this forum’s event page here.

Watch live (or the archived version later) online at the Post’s Facebook page.

Johnson County Commissioner — District 6

When: Thursday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. Where: Gardner Library, 137 E. Shawnee St.

Gardner Library, 137 E. Shawnee St. Candidates: Shirley Allenbrand (incumbent), Tony Bergida, Mike Storm

Shirley Allenbrand (incumbent), Tony Bergida, Mike Storm Visit this forum’s event page here.

Watch live (or the archived version later) online at the Post’s Facebook page.

Johnson County District Attorney (Republican)

When: Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. Where: Lenexa City Center Library, 8778 Penrose Ln.

Lenexa City Center Library, 8778 Penrose Ln. Candidates: David Greenwald, Steve Howe (incumbent)

David Greenwald, Steve Howe (incumbent) Visit this forum’s event page here.

Watch live (or the archived version later) online at the Post’s Facebook page.

Johnson County District Attorney (Democratic)