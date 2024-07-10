The Shawnee City Council this week gave its enthusiastic approval to plans for a new assisted living facility on undeveloped land off Lackman Road.

On Monday, the council unanimously approved rezoning plans for Cedarhurst of Shawnee, an assisted living and memory care residential facility planned for 20 acres at 6920 Lackman Rd.

The council voted 8-0 in favor of rezoning the property from its current designation for agricultural use to one that allows for some commercial and residential uses.

“I think it’s great,” Councilmember Angela Stiens said. “We need assisted living and memory care (facilities). It’s kind of where we are. They’re coming on every corner now.”

Topeka, Kansas-based engineering firm Bartlett & West is the applicant for the project. Dover Development and Cedarhurst Senior Living, a St. Louis-based network of senior living care facilities, is the developer and will operate the facility once completed.

The facility will include nearly 90 beds

The Cedarhurst plan includes a two-story, 70,595-square-foot building that will contain 85 beds.

The facility will be built around an open interior courtyard and also include an exterior patio, landscaping and a community activity room.

The eastern third of the property closest to Lackman Road will be developed for the facility. The other two-thirds of the land on the site will remain undeveloped, according to current plans.

The site has been a challenge for developers in the past

The land is a predominately wooded area with significant terrain challenges, according to city documents. A large transmission power line also bisects the property.

The land has caused significant obstacles for developers wanting to build on the site in the past.

“Over the years, we have seen attempts to develop the full 20 acres from Lackman. A power line easement (and) the terrain will not let it happen,” Community Development Director Doug Allmon said.

While Allmon said the remaining land could one day be used for a project like infill development, such as a construction yard, Councilmember Kurt Knappen said he’s happy with it being undisturbed for the time being.

“I like the idea that it’s going to remain green space,” Knappen said.

The facility would be part of a network of centers

Cedarhurst Senior Living has more than 50 senior living centers across the Midwest, including in Indiana, Missouri and Kansas.

It recently opened up other Kansas facilities in Salina and Lawrence.

Cedarhurst Senior Living is owned by Dover Health, which is a part of the Clayton, Missouri-based Dover Companies, which also provides development, construction and financing for senior living facilities.

Dover Health also provides health care within the Cedarhurst Senior Living communities.

The council and developers are excited

The city is in need of more assisted living facilities, and Shawnee is excited to welcome Cedarhurst into the area, Knappen said.

“I think this is something that will bring value to the community,” he said.

Darron Ammann, vice president of Bartlett & West, thanked the council for its approval.

“We’re excited to have (Cedarhurst) in Shawnee,” he said. “We’ve done multiple projects with this development team all over the Midwest. I think they’ll be a great asset to this community.”

Go deeper: Plan for Shawnee senior living facility on difficult-to-develop site moves forward