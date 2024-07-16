This year’s Best of Johnson County Home Services & Supplies winners

It’s no secret that Johnson County’s real estate market has been booming — which makes it all the more important to have trusted, reliable providers to turn to in matters of that most important of investments, the home. Congrats to this year’s Best of Johnson County Home Services & Supplies categories winners!

Best Roofing Company: Century Roofing

For the third year in a row, Best of Johnson County voters have named Century Roofing the area’s Best Roofing Company.

“We’re excited and honored by Johnson County’s continued recognition of our work,” said owner and CEO Sharon Cornolo. “As a locally-owned and operated company, we place great importance on our community, which is why we’re so excited by our Best of Johnson County wins.”

With more than 30 years in business, Century has built its reputation for excellence over the course of completing more than 30,000 roofing jobs. Century has built its business on three competitive advantages:

Keeping it affordable. With high job volume and a singular focus on roofing, Century can procure construction materials at favorable rates, keeping prices down for customers.

Delivering fast service. Because Century stocks all of its materials on site, it's able to start work on a project without relying on supply chains that may have delays.

Leveraging new technology. Century's recent investment in AI and drone technology enables its certified roofing inspectors to detect and identify roofing anomalies, facilitating a more accurate assessment of your roof's condition.

And, being seasoned in the realities of Midwestern weather, Century has deep experience working to repair roofs damaged by storms.

“We understand how stressful it is to go through severe storms,” Cornolo said. “That’s why we offer concierge-level service to our clients. If we find damage, we will work with your insurance adjuster and help you file a claim. Once you have hired Century Roofing to complete your storm repair project, you won’t have to worry about anything else.”

Whether you need a re-roof, complete roof replacement, or roof repairs you can turn to Century Roofing in Kansas City.

Best Cleaning/Maid Service: Platinum Cleaning LLC

Founded in 1995 on principles of integrity, reliability, and attention to detail, Platinum Cleaning delivers high-quality cleaning services that exceed client expectations. Whether residential or commercial cleaning, we approach each job with the same level of professionalism. One of the hallmarks of Platinum Cleaning’s success is its customer-centric approach. We understand that each client has unique needs and preferences, and tailor our services accordingly, offering customized cleaning and flexible scheduling. At the heart of our success is our team of experienced professionals. Each team member undergoes training to ensure they are equipped with the latest cleaning techniques. Their attention to detail and dedication to delivering spotless results have earned them a loyal customer base.

As we look to the future, our focus remains on customer satisfaction, with an emphasis on community outreach. As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, we offer free cleaning services for cancer patients through our partnership with the non-profit organization Cleaning for a Reason. For more information, call (913) 291-3005 or visit platinumcleaningkc.com. Discover firsthand why Platinum Cleaning has been recognized as among the Best of Johnson County for two years in row!

Best Furniture Store: Factory Direct Mattress Overland Park

After being laid off from non-profit work during the COVID era, Greg and Adrienne Doring set out to create a mattress shopping experience that was actually enjoyable and not the least bit overwhelming. At Factory Direct Mattress of Overland Park, customers make an appointment to come in and have the store to themselves to find the best fit in a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere. Staff act more as consultants than salespeople, listening to customer needs and desires and then offering customized recommendations from the showroom to test out. FDM is a one-stop shop for the top online bed-in-a-box brands so customers can try them before purchasing. They offer Helix, Nectar, Leesa, and DreamCloud, among other popular brands, and they always match the brands’ online sale prices. While the Dorings’ storefront is easy to miss on College Boulevard, word is clearly getting out about it as FDM beat out many larger and more established stores to win Best Furniture Store in Johnson County. “We strive to be like the original Joe’s Kansas City of mattress stores,” said Adrienne. “We’re small and unassuming, but people leave telling their friends about the experience and value.” More information is available at FDMattressOverlandPark.com.

Best Handyman: Mr. Handyman of Olathe and Gardner

Mr. Handyman of Olathe and Gardner is your one-stop shop for a wide range of home and business maintenance and repair solutions. Mr. Handyman’s full-time service professionals (not subcontractors) are highly skilled, background checked, bonded and insured craftsmen, so you know they will get the job done right the first time. Whether you need a wall or deck repaired, a light fixture installed, a faucet replaced, or almost anything else, our trusted team is here for you. Serving Olathe, Gardner, Spring Hill, New Century, Bucyrus, Stillwell, and south Overland Park and Leawood.

Best Landscaping Company: Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape

Since 1986, Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape has proudly served the Kansas City Metro area as their trusted full-service landscaping partner. We are not just a landscaping company, we’re visionaries, problem-solvers, and partners in the creation and execution of outdoor spaces that exceed our customer’s expectations. Our team of skilled professionals boasts decades of experience in landscape design, installation, irrigation, lighting, and more. We have the expertise to handle projects of any scale, ensuring your vision is executed flawlessly. Beyond creating stunning landscapes, we offer year-round maintenance services to keep your outdoor spaces pristine and healthy. From turf care to seasonal cleanup and custom potted planters we’ve got your back in every season.

Best Plumber (Finalist): Mr. Rooter Plumbing

When it comes to finding a plumber for your home or business, you want to know that they stand behind their work and get the job done right—the first time. At Mr. Rooter Plumbing, we have the skills to make sure we fix the issue correctly and effectively. We strive to provide you with choices to resolve your plumbing issue and perform professional workmanship on the option you choose. By calling on our team of skilled service professionals and qualified plumbers, you can be sure it will be Done Right. If your service was not done right, we promise to make it right.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Home Services & Supplies winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Home Services & Supplies winners.

