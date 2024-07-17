This year’s Best of Johnson County Professional Services winners

We continue with the unveiling of this year’s Best of Johnson County winners with the honorees in the Professional Services categories. With a vibrant local business community that serves as the backbone of the Kansas economy, Johnson County has thousands and thousands of talented professionals working across a wide range of industries. Congrats to the winners in this year’s Professional Services categories!

Best Large Employer: Johnson County Park and Recreation District

Thank you for recognizing Johnson County Park and Recreation District as the Best Large Employer — two years running! JCPRD proudly stands as a nationally acclaimed industry leader. Offering an array of employment opportunities across full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles, we’re more than just a workplace; we’re a community committed to enhancing lives through a vibrant park and recreation system that celebrates play, culture, and education. Our employees enjoy top-tier benefits, competitive retirement plans, and enticing incentives, including performance bonuses and discounts on JCPRD programs and services—making us the ideal choice for those seeking not just a job but a meaningful career. Join us in our mission to promote healthy and fulfilling lives for everyone.

Best Bank: Central Bank of the Midwest

Central Bank is proud to be Johnson County’s community bank. Our team is centered around providing legendary customer service and is active and engaged in the community. With 11 branches in Johnson County, and 49 across the greater KC area, Central Bank provides convenience where you need it most. Stop by any of our branches to meet our team and learn how we do banking better.

Best Marketing Firm: KC Web Specialists

Veteran-owned KC Web Specialists is your local Kansas City web design, Google Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Google Pay-Per-Click Ads experts. With 17+ years of supporting local business, we provide affordable, trusted web and SEO services. As a certified Google partner and led by a former website development professor at Johnson County Community College, KC Web Specialists, build custom, SEO ready, WordPress, lead generating websites. If you don’t have a website, KC Web Specialists can build you one. If you have a website already, and just wish it looked better, or did a better job for your company, our website design teams can take your business to that next level. Hungering to show up better in Google? Look no further than Google Certified Partner KC Web Specialists. Our Search Engine Optimization and Google Sponsored Ad skills are second to none. All work is done in-house by full-time KC Web Specialists employees. We’re happy to come to your office and shake hands before doing business. The primary goal of KC Web Specialists is to work hard, taking pride in the work we do, focus on client happiness, and foster an enjoyable work environment for our talented employees.

Best Law Firm: Gigstad Law

We are honored to be voted “Best Law Firm” in Johnson County for the 2nd year in a row! Thank you!

Gigstad Law Office opened its doors in Overland Park almost 14 years ago to help clients facing criminal and DUI charges. “Sometimes bad things happen to good people — and we’re here to help,” says Attorney Robert Gigstad. The boutique-style law firm is able to provide personalized attention since they only handle criminal cases such as DUI defense, domestic violence, drug, traffic, and other misdemeanor and felony charges.

Attorney Robert Gigstad and his associate, Josh Zarse, aggressively advocate for their clients’ rights and know how to fight back. Their legal team is there for each client every step of the way inside and outside the courtroom. Their passion and dedication are evident from the moment they take on a case.

Gigstad Law Office has been named to Super Lawyers for nine years in a row, and is also a member of the National College for DUI Defense, and The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Trial Lawyers.”

Best Accountant/Tax Preparer: Douglas L. Freeman, CPA

Small business clients who work with Douglas L. Freeman, CPA, advance toward the financial future they envision, drawing on the expertise of our professionals, who have worked as CFOs in multiple industries. We understand the demands and challenges of business because we have run businesses ourselves.

Our full-service firm provides accounting, tax, bookkeeping and CFO services — but, most importantly, we invest time in you and your small business. The superior, personalized service we provide starts by listening to your concerns and inquiring about your vision. Then we partner with you to develop a plan of action to achieve your goals and continue working alongside you as your company grows.

Whether you are buying or selling your business, need more timely advice and better-quality accounting and tax preparation, or just need someone to call you back to answer questions or give you peace of mind that your CPA firm is tuned in to your company’s needs, you’ll find that working with us will help you make the most of your business future.

Best Chamber of Commerce: Leawood Chamber of Commerce

The Leawood Chamber is here for one reason: to work on behalf of our community – and that includes your business. We ensure the well-being and success of everyone who lives, works, and plays in Leawood, Johnson County, and the greater Kansas City area.

Whether we’re championing legislative policy, providing community resources, or working one-on-one with a first-time small business owner, we bring a level of determination and understanding that can only be found in a city that has it all.

Best Family/Divorce Attorney: Shea Stevens Law

Attorney Shea Stevens‘ practice concentrates exclusively on family law issues including: divorce, legal separation, paternity, custody, child support, maintenance, post divorce modifications, common law marriage, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements in both Kansas and Missouri. Shea has devoted her career to family law, earning the highest achievements such as Top 50 Attorney in Kansas City and Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Ms. Stevens has experience in all aspects of family law, including contested custody issues, dividing high net worth cases and determining the value of one’s business. Shea assists clients in litigated issues and is also trained in mediation and collaborative law cases. Ms. Stevens has a team of professionals from accountants, financial advisors, realtors and therapists to provide client’s the best possible service and outcome of their case.

Best Insurance Agency: The Flax Agency

Matthew Flax has been a Farm Bureau agent since 2009. As your service provider, his team can work together with you to increase your confidence about your overall financial wellbeing.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Professional Services winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Professional Services winners!