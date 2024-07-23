The city of Merriam is purchasing two more properties along its downtown corridor in preparation for possible future flood mitigation efforts along Turkey Creek.

The Merriam City Council on Monday in a 6-0 vote approved a $2.2 million expenditure to purchase buildings at 5700 and 5718 Merriam Dr.

These are the fifth and sixth properties that the city has purchased in its downtown area over the past year.

City staff on Monday cited the proximity to several other city-owned properties and the potential flood mitigation efforts along Turkey Creek as reasons for purchasing the two buildings.

A look at the properties

Currently, Electronic Technology, Inc. operates at 5700 Merriam Dr., offering services like electronic and physical security, intercom solutions and data and voice network infrastructure, according to its website.

Baker’s Marble is a marble countertop manufacturer that operates at 5718 Merriam Dr.

The city is purchasing 5718 Merriam Dr. for $1 million and 5700 Merriam Dr. for $822,000.

The remaining $330,000 is going toward federally required relocation costs for Baker’s Marble, which houses “massive” cutting equipment that can cost up to $500,000 to remove, purchase and reassemble, according to city documents.

If the city needs these properties for the Upper Turkey Creek flood mitigation project, then the amount spent on the properties is reimbursable from the federal government, City Administrator Chris Engel said.

This latest purchase costs more than four other properties combined

The city of Merriam, since November 2023, has purchased four other downtown properties for a combined total of less than $800,000.

Those four other recently purchased properties and asking prices are as follows:

5713 Kessler Ln. for $250,000

5017 Merriam Dr, for $140,000

Marv’s Barbershop at 5015 Merriam Dr. for $180,000

Ryukyu Martial Arts at 5005 Merriam Dr. for $210,000

The city council in May unanimously approved the demolition of these four downtown properties to make way for future development. This may include the future of the former Irene B. French Community Center at 5701 Merriam Dr., or changes to the city’s northeastern entrance.

As of July 20, the Overland Park Fire Department and Merriam Police Department began using vacant buildings in the downtown area for training, according to a city Facebook post.

The photo below is of the fire department at the former Ryukyu building.

Next steps:

Baker Marble, 5718 Merriam Dr., will remain at its existing location rent-free for nine months to gradually close down operations and salvage equipment in the building.

ETI, 5700 Merriam Dr., will pay the city $6,500 a month in rent until at least Dec. 31, 2024, according to city documents.

