A growing northeast Johnson County development has added its latest tenant, this one geared toward health and wellness.

A new Supplement Superstore location appears to be on its way to the Merriam Grand Station development just off Shawnee Mission Parkway.

It is one of the earliest tenants for the new mixed-use development that is currently under construction.

Store to open at 8705 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

The store will occupy a space on the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — at the site of the former and now-demolished Pegah’s restaurant.

Supplement Superstore joins a growing list of new businesses planned for the site, including Mediterranean chain CAVA and Starbucks.

Construction on Merriam Grand Station as a whole is expected to wrap up in 2026.

Supplement Superstore sells supplements, health products

The company carries vitamins and supplements from hundreds of different brands.

Supplement Superstores also offers protein smoothies, milkshakes and soft-serve ice cream in flavors like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, Oreo and “sinless” candy bar.

The store also sells workout gear like T-shirts, leggings, jogger pants and hats.

This is the company’s fourth Johnson County location

Supplement Superstore also has locations in Overland Park, Shawnee and Olathe.

Across the state line, the company has three stores in Kansas City, Missouri.

Supplement Superstore was founded in 1999 in Springfield, Missouri, and now has stores in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

