Construction of Overland Park’s new public park honoring its long-time German sister city is getting closer, with an official groundbreaking set for early next month.

Bietigheim-Bissingen Park, ​​or B-B Park, will be located near 159th Street and Quivira Road, accomplishing a long-term goal to add a community park in the southern third of the city.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park City Council approved the bid for the construction of the park to Miami County-based Combes Construction, 11-0. That contract is valued at about $2.9 million.

Councilmember Sam Passer was absent from the meeting.

B-B Park to draw inspiration from Germany

Overland Park announced the name of the park as part of the city’s festivities celebrating the 20th anniversary of the sister city relationship with Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, back in 2019.

With that connection in mind, Overland Park has drawn “architectural and cultural inspirations” from the German city and incorporated that into the park’s design, according to the city.

Mike Burton, parks and recreation project manager, said representatives from Bietigheim-Bissingen weighed in on the design, as did members of the Overland Park community.

It will have a playground, a walking path, a plaza, public art and a picnic area, as well as gardens and a shelter.

B-B Park’s overall costs are higher than expected

Though the construction bid is about $500,00 less than the city had initially estimated it would be, Overland Park still expects to spend about $375,000 more than previously budgeted due to cost escalations elsewhere.

However, according to city documents, those extra costs can be made up with overage funds from other parks and recreation projects that came in under budget in the past.

That means no extra funds will need to come out of the city’s general budget to complete B-B Park, the city says.

Next steps:

The city still needs to sign off on the purchase of a playground and other equipment for this project, expected to cost about $560,000.

In the meantime, Overland Park community leaders are expected to break ground on the site on Friday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m.

Then, Bietigheim-Bissingen Park is on track to open next fall.

