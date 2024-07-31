Construction of Overland Park’s new public park honoring its long-time German sister city is getting closer, with an official groundbreaking set for early next month.
Bietigheim-Bissingen Park, or B-B Park, will be located near 159th Street and Quivira Road, accomplishing a long-term goal to add a community park in the southern third of the city.
Earlier this month, the Overland Park City Council approved the bid for the construction of the park to Miami County-based Combes Construction, 11-0. That contract is valued at about $2.9 million.
Councilmember Sam Passer was absent from the meeting.
B-B Park to draw inspiration from Germany
- Overland Park announced the name of the park as part of the city’s festivities celebrating the 20th anniversary of the sister city relationship with Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, back in 2019.
- With that connection in mind, Overland Park has drawn “architectural and cultural inspirations” from the German city and incorporated that into the park’s design, according to the city.
- Mike Burton, parks and recreation project manager, said representatives from Bietigheim-Bissingen weighed in on the design, as did members of the Overland Park community.
- It will have a playground, a walking path, a plaza, public art and a picnic area, as well as gardens and a shelter.
B-B Park’s overall costs are higher than expected
- Though the construction bid is about $500,00 less than the city had initially estimated it would be, Overland Park still expects to spend about $375,000 more than previously budgeted due to cost escalations elsewhere.
- However, according to city documents, those extra costs can be made up with overage funds from other parks and recreation projects that came in under budget in the past.
- That means no extra funds will need to come out of the city’s general budget to complete B-B Park, the city says.
Next steps:
- The city still needs to sign off on the purchase of a playground and other equipment for this project, expected to cost about $560,000.
- In the meantime, Overland Park community leaders are expected to break ground on the site on Friday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m.
- Then, Bietigheim-Bissingen Park is on track to open next fall.
Looking back: New German sister city park in southern Overland Park gains key approval