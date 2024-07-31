A national chain known for its wings has unveiled its newest Johnson County location.

Texas-based chicken joint Wingstop opened its new restaurant earlier this month in Olathe — its second one in the city.

Wingstop is at 15404 W. 119th St.

The restaurant moved into a space at the Northridge Plaza shopping center off West 119th Street and South Strang Line Road.

Pie Five Pizza previously occupied that space before closing sometime in 2020.

Wingstop is open from 10:45 a.m. to midnight daily.

Wingstop offers “fresh never faked” wings

The chain is known for its wings, which come either bone-in or boneless.

Their wings come in a variety of 11 different flavors, from milder ones — lemon pepper and garlic Parmesan — to spicier flavors — hot honey rub and mango habanero.

The menu also features other items like chicken sandwiches and tenders, as well as sides like French fries and veggie sticks.

This marks the sixth Wingstop in JoCo

The company another another location in Olathe — that one is at 195 N. Parker St.

In addition to Olathe, Wingstop also has locations in Shawnee, Overland Park and Mission.

Across the state line, the restaurant chain has another six locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

