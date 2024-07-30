A sandwich shop appears to be on the list of new businesses at a growing northeast Johnson County development.
Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs has started moving into a new space at the Merriam Grand Station development.
Jersey Mike’s will be at 8703 Shawnee Mission Pkwy
- The restaurant is moving into a space on the southwest corner of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.
- Breakfast restaurant Pegah’s used to occupy that site before it was demolished at the end of 2022.
- The sandwich shop will neighbor other new arrivals — like Mediterranean chain CAVA and wellness shop Supplement Superstore — at the shopping center.
Jersey Mike’s offers “fresh-sliced” sub sandwiches
- Jersey Mike’s features cold sandwiches like ham and provolone, tuna fish, BLTs and the “club sub,” which comes with turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon and mayo.
- The restaurant’s hot menu includes items like cheese steak sandwiches and grilled portobello mushroom and Swiss sandwiches.
- Jersey Mike’s also offers sweet treats like cookies and brownies.
This marks the seventh Jersey Mike’s in JoCo
- The Merriam location also serves as the eighth in the wider Kansas City metro area for the New Jersey-based company.
- The sandwich chain also has locations in Shawnee, Lenexa, Overland Park and Olathe.
- Across the state line, the company has one location in Kansas City, Missouri.
