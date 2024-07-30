A sandwich shop appears to be on the list of new businesses at a growing northeast Johnson County development.

Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs has started moving into a new space at the Merriam Grand Station development.

Jersey Mike’s will be at 8703 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

The restaurant is moving into a space on the southwest corner of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Breakfast restaurant Pegah’s used to occupy that site before it was demolished at the end of 2022.

The sandwich shop will neighbor other new arrivals — like Mediterranean chain CAVA and wellness shop Supplement Superstore — at the shopping center.

Jersey Mike’s offers “fresh-sliced” sub sandwiches

Jersey Mike’s features cold sandwiches like ham and provolone, tuna fish, BLTs and the “club sub,” which comes with turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon and mayo.

The restaurant’s hot menu includes items like cheese steak sandwiches and grilled portobello mushroom and Swiss sandwiches.

Jersey Mike’s also offers sweet treats like cookies and brownies.

This marks the seventh Jersey Mike’s in JoCo

The Merriam location also serves as the eighth in the wider Kansas City metro area for the New Jersey-based company.

The sandwich chain also has locations in Shawnee, Lenexa, Overland Park and Olathe.

Across the state line, the company has one location in Kansas City, Missouri.

