A message from Teacher Turned Trainer: Proud to bring positive reinforcement dog training to Kansas City

Taryn Tyler, recently voted best dog trainer in Johnson County by readers of the Johnson County Post, has been on quite a journey since leaving students with two feet behind in favor of those with four paws. She founded Teacher Turned Trainer in the summer of 2022 and hasn’t looked back

“Any teacher can tell you, having the heart of a teacher never leaves you,” Tyler said, “And working with dogs has shown me just how powerful a positive reinforcement routine can be in the life of a dog and the family that loves them.”

Taryn left teaching at the end of the 2022 school year and dove head first into getting certified as a dog trainer. Coming from a family of dog owners, and having three dogs of her own, the jump just came naturally.

“Nothing makes me feel better than doing a consultation or first session and seeing the struggles families have with their pets – jumping, not listening or obeying, reactivity – and watching the families perspective shift over the course of 6 or 8 sessions as they realize that their dog is simply feeding off of them.” Tyler said, “By teaching owners and their dogs a new routine of calls and rewards we can train the dog to ignore whatever outside stimuli used to set them off and stay focused on where the owner wants them. I’ve done it with over 70 families in my first year and a half in business and each time it’s still so rewarding”

Taryn’s focus is on positive reinforcement dog training and she can handle a whole range of cases.

“I’ve taken on everything from brand new puppies who just came home a few weeks ago, to dogs who are several years old and maybe rescues who didn’t come from great environments. It’s not true that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. I’ve seen dozens of families get behaviors out of dogs they never thought possible.

