Lenexa Police say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on Kansas Highway 10 near Interstate 435 Wednesday evening.

According to the Lenexa Police Department’s online calls for service log, officers were dispatched to investigate a traffic complaint in the area of K-10 and I-435 at 6:36 p.m.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a Lenexa Police spokesperson, says a vehicle was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of K-10 near Renner Boulevard and struck another vehicle head-on.

The impact caused the suspect’s vehicle to roll onto its side and the victim’s vehicle into the grassy median.

Firefighters from Lenexa and Olathe responded to extricate the driver, who was trapped inside of the overturned vehicle.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported three people to an area hospital.

“Two occupants in the eastbound car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Chavez said. “The wrong-way driver, a 69-year-old man, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.”

Chavez says the suspect driver was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Online Johnson County District Court records show Lenexa officers arrested a Kansas City, Kansas, man on a charge of DUI-aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Those records show the man has a lengthy criminal history in Johnson County dating back to 1989, with previous convictions for DUI, battery and possession with intent to sell cocaine.

The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.