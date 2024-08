A southern-inspired eatery’s first Johnson County location is taking shape.

Construction is well underway at Tupelo Honey’s new franchise at Lenexa’s closely watched Restaurant Row development.

Though a concrete opening date has not yet been set, representatives from the North Carolina-based company told the Post this week that the restaurant aims to open by next summer.

Tupelo Honey will be at 16720 City Center Dr.

The restaurant will occupy a space on the east side of the Restaurant Row development, just off West 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.

Tupelo Honey will ultimately be one of four restaurants at the site.

Other announced Restaurant Row tenants include local Tex-Mex restaurant Cactus Grill, healthy eatery Enjoy Pure Food and fast-casual chain Zhoug Mediterranean.

It is unclear when those other planned eateries plan to open their doors, and their representatives didn’t respond to the Post’s inquiries about their timelines.

Tupelo Honey serves “chef-inspired” southern fare

The menu at Tupelo Honey features “southern-inspired” items like honey-dusted fried chicken, bourbon peppercorn glazed meatloaf, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits.

The restaurant also offers a brunch menu with items like steak and eggs and omelets, as well as appetizers like pimento cheese dip and fried green tomatoes.

Tupelo Honey also serves cocktails — espresso martinis and a “magic lemonade” made with vodka, butterfly pea flower syrup and lavender lemonade.

This is the first Tupelo Honey in JoCo

The Lenexa restaurant is also the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the company.

Tupelo Honey got its start in Asheville, North Carolina, nearly 25 years ago.

Outside of North Carolina, the company has locations in several other states across the country, including Colorado, Indiana, Iowa and Texas.

