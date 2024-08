With one Johnson County location already in the works, an international bakery and café appears to have set its sights on another one.

French-inspired café Paris Baguette has submitted plans for a new café in southern Overland Park.

Paris Baguette plans to open at 15895 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant and bakery, according to city documents, aims to open on the northeast corner of West 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

There, it will operate near other food and drink establishments like fast food chains Taco Bell and Scooter’s Coffee.

Plans for this Paris Baguette are currently “in review,” and Paris Baguette representatives did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiries about the restaurant’s opening timeline.

Paris Baguette offers baked goods, sandwiches

Paris Baguette is primarily known for its specialty decorated cakes, in flavors like lemon citrus and chocolate strawberry.

The café also offers pastries like donuts, croissants and danishes, as well as savory breakfast sandwiches and coffee drinks.

For lunch and dinner, Paris Baguette serves a variety of sandwiches, salads and wraps as well.

More Paris Baguette locations are in the works

Under different franchise ownership, another Paris Baguette location aims to open near the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Mike Issa, the Wichita-based franchise owner of that location, said it’s hopefully on track to open by the end of the year or early 2025.

Issa hopes to open two more locations in Shawnee and Olathe too, though details for those have not yet been squared away.

Paris Baguette is an international bakery and café chain based in South Korea, but the company also has a North American headquarters in New Jersey.

