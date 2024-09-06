Johnson County dedicates time capsule in county square

When crews were demolishing the old 1952 courthouse three years ago, they discovered a time capsule forgotten in time.

This week, Johnson County officials past and present gathered to dedicate a new time capsule in downtown Olathe, one that gives a glimpse of life in the community today.

Eventually, the box and its contents will be enclosed in the History Plaza in Johnson County Square near the fountain.

Johnson County officials expect to open the time capsule in 50 years.

“I am really excited that the work we’re doing today is really laying the groundwork for the progress that will be celebrated 50 years from now when this time capsule is opened,” County Chair Mike Kelly said Thursday during the dedication ceremony.

What’s in the new time capsule?

The new time capsule includes items that tell the story of Johnson County between 2021 and 2024 — the years between the demolition of the old courthouse and the completion of the last phase of the new Johnson County Square in its former footprint.

That includes:

A hard hat worn at the new courthouse ribbon-cutting

First responder challenge coins, patches and pins

A stuffed toy in the shape of a COVID-19 virus, as well as masks and a vaccine vial

A copy of the JCPRD Legacy Plan

A JCPRD guide on summer camps and park maps

A license plate

A road map of Johnson County for 2024

A desk shovel from the New Century Commerce Center groundbreaking

Library cards

A brick from a former Johnson County Courthouse

Ribbon from the opening of the Tomahawk Wastewater Treatment Plant

Artwork from JCDS’s Emerging Artists and Papercrete program

A map of county commission districts

Mental health division materials

A fan from a Johnson County Juneteenth celebration

A bag of marbles, a nod to George Washington Carver’s teen years in Johnson County

Additionally, before the capsule is enclosed, a copy of a photo taken at the dedication ceremony on Thursday of county leaders past and present will be added.

“As someone who has lived in Johnson County my entire life, I’ve seen how this community has changed, how we’ve grown,” Kelly said. “I know that in the next 50 years, we’re going to continue to evolve.”

The old time capsule was forgotten

During the demolition of the old courthouse, a 70-year-old time capsule was found in the cornerstone. The sealed copper box was accepted by the Johnson County Museum, which got help from the Nelson-Atkins to carefully open it.

That time capsule contained mostly paper items, like newspapers, letters, phone directories and photographs. It also contained photos from the day that the time capsule was buried in 1951.

Earlier this year, the county museum displayed the items — including a reel of microfilm that was initially believed to be too damaged but was later digitized by a conservator.

