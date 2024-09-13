A message from Starlight: Take a magical journey to Neverland with Peter Pan at Starlight September 17 – 22

Peter Pan is a true Starlight tradition having been performed there six times since 1956. Cathy Rigby starred in the last production in 2016.

The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his trusty fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune called it “Exuberantly transporting, breathtaking and heartfelt, this Peter Pan has that twinkling magic.”

TODAY ONLY: Use promo code 913DAY on September 13 to get tickets for $9.13 + plus fees. Does not apply to previous purchases and cannot be combined with other offers. Valid only on 9/13.

Playing Peter Pan

Breaking with tradition, a male actor plays the role of Peter Pan. In the original 1904 production, the role was played by an adult woman since minors under the age of 14 were prohibited from working past 9 p.m. in England. Since then, actresses including Mary Martin, Sandy Duncan, and Cathy Rigby have famously played the role. 17-year-old Nolan Almeida plays Peter for this touring production.

Deals and Events

Arrive early each night for activities around Starlight, including:

Temporary tattoos

Treasure Hunt

Photo ops

Buy 3 Get 1 Free

Add 4 tickets to your cart, and 1 is free! This offer is available for all nights of the show. No promo code needed. Grab some friends and enjoy a night under the stars! Limited to 4 total tickets (3 paid + 1 free).

Theme Night: Take Off to Neverland

Saturday, September 21

Join us as we soar to new heights and embark on a journey to the magical world of Neverland. Save up to 25% on tickets while you take pictures with Peter Pan’s sidekick Tinker Bell, play Mad Libs, and enjoy drink and food specials before the magic of Peter Pan begins. Use promo code DREAM to join in the fun!

Meal Deal Offer

Sunday, September 22

On Sunday night of Peter Pan, use promo code MEALDEAL to get a discounted ticket along with a hotdog, chips, and water or soft drink.

Ticketing

Tickets to Peter Pan are available online at kcstarlight.com/peterpan by phone at (816) 363-7827, or in person at the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.