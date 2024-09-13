With praise for Lenexa’s partnership and a pledge to back the city up if problems arise, Johnson County commissioners have forwarded a letter urging Lenexa officials to approve a proposed homeless services center and shelter.

Commissioners voted 4-2 Thursday to send the one-and-a-half page letter to Lenexa Mayor Julie Sayers and city councilmembers.

The city’s governing body next week will consider whether to accept the recommendation of their city’s planning commission to deny a permit for the proposed shelter at a repurposed hotel near Interstate 35 and 95th Street.

“We respectfully disagree with staff’s rationale for denial and with how staff and the Planning Commission applied the Golden factor criteria in its recommendation,” the letter says, while acknowledging there may be “understandable” concerns.

The project should not negatively impact property values and will have a positive effect on public health and safety, the commission’s letter says. (The “Golden criteria” stem from a 1978 court ruling in an Overland Park case that set forth factors that jurisdictions can consider when ruling on local land uses.)

County wants to convert Lenexa hotel into homeless shelter

The county is currently under contract to buy the 2.6-acre property along I-35 in Lenexa that includes the La Quinta Inn and Suites and a former Denny’s restaurant.

The proposal is for a 50-unit shelter of individual rooms for adults facing homelessness, plus 25 units for longer-term transitional housing and room for social services for the residents.

The proposed operator would be Kansas City-based non-profit reStart Inc.

If approved, it would be the only year-round shelter serving single adults experiencing homelessness in Johnson County.

The Lenexa Planning Commission three weeks ago unanimously recommended the denial of the permit that would allow a non-congregate shelter within that zoning. The issue will go before the full Lenexa City Council on Tuesday for final consideration.

Promises of more help from the county

Most of the letter approved Thursday reiterated the county’s case for the shelter, emphasizing its “ideal” location and the opportunity to use federal funds.

Along with that were promises that county officials would continue to work with the city to address potential problems at the shelter if they should arise.

For example, the county would consider working on a way to provide additional help from the sheriff’s office crisis intervention team and increase mental health co-responders to address the potential for an increased law enforcement presence.

The letter also said county officials would explore a way to use programs like Housing Choice Vouchers to help with increased needs of occupancy for Project 1020 — an overnight warming center a few blocks away from the La Quinta that operates during the winter.

The vouchers are wait-listed, but in 2025, the county housing authority has proposed a program that would allow up to 50 homeless households each year to bypass the typical waitlist and be screened right away for eligibility, if they are referred by one of the county’s partner homeless services agencies.

That proposal is included in an administrative plan that will come before the commission next month.

“A stars-aligned moment”

Commissioners who support the shelter idea said Thursday that it would be a unique chance to use available federal COVID-19 relief money to create a centrally located shelter in a building already suited for the purpose of individual housing.

The county currently has no shelters available for adults who are not involved in the justice system or fleeing domestic violence.

Service for adults “is missing and has been missing for years,” said Commission Chair Mike Kelly. “This is really a stars-aligned moment.”

He continued, “I don’t believe there’s ever been this kind of consensus around the need to address the unhoused in our county.”

He said the letter is meant to express support for Lenexa and let its leaders know that “we are here for Lenexa,” and will not “throw up our hands” when challenges arise.

Other commissioner comments

Commissioner Jeff Meyers said he supports the shelter because “I want to not leave any stone unturned in caring for people who find themselves without a roof.

He added later that “progress has been made beyond anybody’s beliefs,” but once opponents realized something might get done, they decided to “ratchet up some of the misinformation.”

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick said the emphasis on drugs and crime presents a “skewed narrative” of who homeless people really are.

“I hope our community can make the right decision to treat our most vulnerable,” she said.

Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand related a story of a young woman who told her a shelter would help people like herself, who could lose their jobs and medicines if they lost a place to live.

County officials have worked to find ways to help people with housing for years, Allenbrand said.

“Maybe we could have done a better job with getting the information out there,” she said, but, “I think it’s just time to let the city council of Lenexa go ahead and decide what they want to do.”

Commissioners Michael Ashcraft and Charlotte O’Hara voted against the letter of support.

Ashcraft said Lenexa should be allowed to make its assessment and “I would prefer to respect their recommendation.”

O’Hara, who has consistently opposed the project from its inception, pointed out the cost to the county of buying and improving the property, as well as the need for ongoing operating funds.

Commissioners voting in favor of the letter of support were Kelly, Hanzlick, Allenbrand and Meyers. Commissioner Becky Fast was absent.

Read the commission’s letter below: