The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people were injured in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Johnson County on Thursday evening.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, at approximately 5 p.m., a 2017 Nissan Rogue had an “equipment failure” while driving westbound on I-435 just west of Quivira Road.

The unspecified equipment failure caused the Nissan’s driver to rear-end a Ford SUV.

The impact caused a chain-reaction crash, with the Ford being pushed into two vehicles in front of it while the Nissan Rogue rolled backward, hitting another SUV.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene and blocked the three left lanes of westbound I-435 about a quarter mile west of Quivira Road.

The driver and a passenger of the Nissan Rogue, both identified in the crash log as 15-year-old females, were transported by a Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Both girls were being treated for what the log described as a “suspected minor injury.”

A second Med-Act ambulance transported a 28-year-old female to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, also with minor injuries.

Due to the lane closures, traffic quickly backed up about four and a half miles to Nall Avenue.

All lanes reopened just after 6 p.m.